DuPage Children’s Museum Announces Planned CEO Transition

Located at 301 N. Washington Street, the DuPage Children’s Museum looks forward with new leadership. (PN File Photo)

DuPage Children’s Museum Report

DuPage Children’s Museum (DCM) announced its planned leadership succession as President and CEO Andrea Ingram will step down on June 8, 2026, following six years of impactful leadership. Kimberly Stull, a nearly 25-year veteran of the Museum, will assume the role of President and CEO beginning June 9, 2026.

This transition comes at a meaningful moment in the Museum’s history as DCM prepares to celebrate its 39th year and looks ahead to its 40th anniversary.

Larry Larsen, Chairman of the Board, emphasized the strength and intentionality of the transition.

“This thoughtful and strategic succession plan reflects years of leadership development and careful planning,” said Larsen. “The Board and I are so grateful to Andrea for her passion, expertise and leadership. She has led the Museum with clarity and courage during a time of significant challenge and change. Thanks to her leadership, DCM is well-positioned for the future. Kim’s deep institutional knowledge, creativity and commitment to our mission make her the ideal next leader as we enter this exciting new chapter.”

Kimberly Stull brings 25 years of experience at DCM to her new role. Most recently serving as the Museum’s Executive Vice President of Joyful Learning, she has led teams across exhibits, programs, guest experience, early learning and facilities. Throughout her career, she has played a key role in shaping the Museum’s hands-on learning environments and expanding access to creative, interdisciplinary experiences for children and families.

“It is an incredible honor to step into this role at a place that has been my professional home for nearly 25 years,” noted Stull. “I believe deeply in the power of play to spark learning and connection. As we look toward our 40th anniversary, I am excited to build on Andrea’s leadership, focus on what we do best, and continue creating meaningful, joyful experiences for every child and family we serve.”

In addition, to further bolster its leadership team, the Museum also announced the promotion of Chief Financial Officer Gerilyn Johnson to Executive Vice President of Administration and Chief Financial Officer. Johnson joined the Museum in 2020 and has more than 20 years of experience in Accounting and Finance Management in both non-profit and corporate settings.

Rebecca Obrock, Executive Vice President of Institutional Advancement, who joined the Museum last year, will continue to oversee the organization’s development efforts.

Ingram recognized for successful guidance

Ingram leaves the Museum in a position of strength to continue its mission. Her tenure has been marked by resilience, strategic focus and a deep commitment to mission. She successfully guided the Museum through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, navigated shifting federal and state funding landscapes, and strengthened the organization’s foundation for long-term sustainability.

“My goal as a leader has always been to work myself out of a job by building a team and culture that can thrive,” said Ingram. “That work is complete. The leadership team is strong, the succession plan is in place, and the time has come. After six incredible years, I am confident the Museum is ready for what comes next.”

Ingram added, “For nearly 40 years, DuPage Children’s Museum has been a beacon of joyful learning for children, families and educators. Kim has earned this opportunity through her passion, expertise and proven leadership. I could not be more proud or more confident in the future of this organization under her leadership.”

During her leadership, Ingram led efforts to align resources with mission-driven programming, prioritize access for families, and position the Museum to invest in its people while strengthening financial stability.

Following her departure, Ingram will take a sabbatical to focus on family, including the arrival of her first grandchild as well as exploring new ways to contribute to a more just and peaceful world.

As the Museum prepares to celebrate four decades of inspiring curiosity, creativity and confidence through play, this leadership transition reflects both continuity and momentum. With a strong team in place and a clear focus on mission, access, and sustainability, DuPage Children’s Museum is poised for a vibrant future.