Update / Downtown Parking Garage Maintenance now in progress

Above / Water Street Parking Facility is located with entrances from Webster Street and Main Street, just south of Water Street.

Update, April 23, 2026 / Downtown Parking Garage Fire Sprinkler Line Upgrades Begin on April 27

Parking restrictions at the Van Buren Parking Deck and Central Parking Facility

Beginning the week of April 27, the City of Naperville, in partnership with Fox Valley Fire and Safety, will perform fire sprinkler line upgrades at the Van Buren Parking Deck located at 43 W. Van Buren Ave., and the Central Parking Facility located at 75 E. Chicago Avenue. To minimize disruption, work will take place at one facility at a time. Pending weather and unforeseen circumstances, all work should be complete, and all parking spaces reopened by the end of May 2026.

Van Buren Parking Deck

Work to upgrade large sections of fire sprinkler line pipe will close portions of the second and third levels of the Van Buren parking deck beginning April 27. Work will take place in phases to maintain as much parking as possible throughout the project. Crews will start on the second level, completing half at a time before moving up to the third level. These closures may affect some Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) parking spaces; however, ample ADA-compliant parking will remain available in all open areas of the parking deck. Work is expected to take approximately two weeks, pending weather or unforeseen circumstances.

Central Parking Facility

Once work is complete at the Van Buren Parking Deck, similar upgrades will begin on the second level of the Central Parking Facility. The start date will depend on the completion of work at the Van Buren Parking Deck and is expected to take approximately one week, pending weather or unforeseen circumstances. Exact work dates will be posted on the City’s website at www.naperville.il.us/parking-maintenance as information becomes available.

Crews will generally work from 7AM to 7PM. Monday through Friday. Traffic signage and barricades will be in place to indicate closed areas and direct motorists through work zones. Unless otherwise noted, most parking spaces will reopen for weekend use. Visitors should follow all posted detour and closure signs and use caution while accessing both parking decks while work is ongoing. More information about downtown parking options is available at www.naperville.il.us/downtownparking.

Original Post, April 16, 2026 / Parking restrictions at Central Parking Facility and Water Street Parking Facility

Beginning the week of April 20, the City of Naperville, in partnership with Walker Consultants and JLJ Contracting, will perform maintenance work at the Central Parking Facility located at 75 E. Chicago Avenue, and the Water Street Parking Facility located at 120 Water Street. To minimize disruption as much as possible, work will take place at one facility at a time. Both projects are part of a multi-year maintenance plan to ensure the parking facilities are maintained as a sustainable asset. Pending weather and unforeseen circumstances, all work should be completed and all parking spaces reopened by the end of May.

Central Parking Facility

Maintenance work consisting of concrete patching will begin Monday, April 20. Due to the nature of the work, approximately ten parking spaces will be closed where work is being performed. Crews will generally work from 7AM to 7PM Monday through Friday. Occasionally, crews may work on Saturday (only as necessary). Traffic signage and barricades will be in place to indicate the closed spaces and to direct motorists through the areas closed for work. Unless otherwise noted, staff will coordinate with the contractor to maximize weekend parking availability. Work is expected to take approximately one week to complete, pending weather and unforeseen circumstances.

Water Street Parking Deck

Beginning the week of April 27, maintenance work consisting of recalking and resealing will close portions of the first and second levels of the Water Street Parking Deck. Crews will work on one half of a level at a time to ensure as much parking as possible is available throughout the project. These closures may impact some Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) parking spaces. In those instances, staff will designate an equal number of new ADA-compliant parking spaces for use.

Crews will generally work from 8:30AM to 7PM Monday through Friday. Occasionally, crews may work on Saturday (only as necessary). Traffic signage and barricades will be in place to indicate the closed spaces and to direct motorists through the areas closed for work. Unless otherwise noted, staff will coordinate with the contractor to maximize weekend parking availability. Work is expected to last through mid-May, pending weather and unforeseen circumstances.

Visitors should follow all posted detour and closure signs and use caution while accessing both parking decks. More information about downtown parking options is available at www.naperville.il.us/downtownparking.

For information and updates on this project, visit www.naperville.il.us/parking-maintenance. For more information on the City of Naperville, visit www.naperville.il.us.

To sign up for the City’s notification system Naper Notify and receive important information via a phone call, text message, email or smart phone app, including traffic alerts, visit www.napernotify.com.