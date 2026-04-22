Public Invited to Provide Input on Third Phase of Downtown Streetscape Project / April 29

Above / A Public Input Session is set to run from 4:30-7:30PM Wed., April 29, in Meeting Room C at the Naperville Municipal Center, 400 S. Eagle Street. Simply ask for the room location up the steps at the front entrance by the Security Desk. (PN File Photo)

City of Naperville Report

The City of Naperville’s Transportation, Engineering, and Development (TED) Business Group will host a public input session on Wed., April 29, to give residents a chance to help identify preferred streetscape elements to be included in the final design.

The public input session is open to the public and scheduled from 4:30 to 7:30PM in Meeting Room C at the Naperville Municipal Center, 400 S. Eagle St.

Proposed alternative exhibit boards will be present, and City staff and consultants will be available to provide project details, answer questions, and receive feedback during this open house-style event. There will be no formal presentations given. Feedback collected will be considered in the development of the final streetscape design and construction documents.

Third phase plan welcomes public input for new design

The proposed third phase of the Downtown Streetscape project aims to rebuild Jefferson Avenue between Washington Street and Main Street, and Main Street between Jefferson Avenue and Van Buren Avenue. The construction, tentatively scheduled to begin in the spring of 2027, includes utility repairs and upgrades, streetscape modernization, complete road reconstruction, and pavement upgrades. The new design will create new spaces for trees and open spaces for business, as well as improve pedestrian mobility and accessibility.

Following the meeting, project information and exhibit boards will be available online at www.naperville.il.us/dtprogress. Anyone unable to attend the public input session may send feedback to nicholsc@naperville.il.us until May 13, 2026.

For more information on the City of Naperville, visit www.naperville.il.us.