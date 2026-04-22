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Public Invited to Provide Input on Third Phase of Downtown Streetscape Project / April 29

City of Naperville
By City of Naperville

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Above / A Public Input Session is set to run from 4:30-7:30PM Wed., April 29, in Meeting Room C at the Naperville Municipal Center, 400 S. Eagle Street. Simply ask for the room location up the steps at the front entrance by the Security Desk. (PN File Photo)

City of Naperville Report

The City of Naperville’s Transportation, Engineering, and Development (TED) Business Group will host a public input session on Wed., April 29, to give residents a chance to help identify preferred streetscape elements to be included in the final design.

The public input session is open to the public and scheduled from 4:30 to 7:30PM in Meeting Room C at the Naperville Municipal Center, 400 S. Eagle St.

Proposed alternative exhibit boards will be present, and City staff and consultants will be available to provide project details, answer questions, and receive feedback during this open house-style event. There will be no formal presentations given. Feedback collected will be considered in the development of the final streetscape design and construction documents.

Third phase plan welcomes public input for new design

The proposed third phase of the Downtown Streetscape project aims to rebuild Jefferson Avenue between Washington Street and Main Street, and Main Street between Jefferson Avenue and Van Buren Avenue. The construction, tentatively scheduled to begin in the spring of 2027, includes utility repairs and upgrades, streetscape modernization, complete road reconstruction, and pavement upgrades. The new design will create new spaces for trees and open spaces for business, as well as improve pedestrian mobility and accessibility.

Following the meeting, project information and exhibit boards will be available online at www.naperville.il.us/dtprogress. Anyone unable to attend the public input session may send feedback to nicholsc@naperville.il.us until May 13, 2026.

For more information on the City of Naperville, visit www.naperville.il.us.

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City of Naperville
City of Napervillehttp://www.naperville.il.us.
About Naperville: Located 28 miles west of Chicago, Naperville, Ill., is home to approximately 145,000 people. This vibrant, thriving City consistently ranks as a top community in the nation in which to live, raise children and retire. The City is home to acclaimed public and parochial schools, the best public library system in the country, an array of healthcare options and an exceptionally low crime rate. Naperville has ready access to a variety of public transportation, housing and employment options. The City’s diversified employer base features high technology firms, retailers and factories, as well as small and home-based businesses. Residents also enjoy world-class parks, diverse worship options, the opportunity to serve on several City boards and commissions, a thriving downtown shopping and dining area, a renowned outdoor history museum known as Naper Settlement and an active civic community. For more information, please visit our website at www.naperville.il.us.
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