Naper Nights Returns With Six Nights of Tributes, From Taylor Swift to Van Halen

The Naper Nights Concert Series returns to Naper Settlement in 2026 with six nights of epic tribute performances featuring the hits of Taylor Swift, Ozzy Osbourne, Van Halen, The Doobie Brothers, Toby Keith and more.

Spanning across Naper Settlement’s 13-acre outdoor campus, the museum’s historic buildings and gardens create a unique backdrop for visitors to experience some of the nation’s most recognized tribute performances while enjoying dozens of local restaurants, food trucks, businesses, and a children’s area with FREE painting from Pinot’s Palette Naperville, games by Chasers in Naperville and more.

The annual concert series has grown into a Naperville summertime tradition with nearly seventeen thousand attendees from every age group experiencing it each year.

“Whether a tribute to Sly and the Family Stone, Ozzy Osbourne, or a K-Pop dance party, each concert is meant to foster intergenerational connections through music and community,” said Adison Glick, Special Events Senior Team Leader. “We want grandparents, parents and kids to experience each concert together and leave with an appreciation of how music may have changed over time, but the energy, excitement and connection it provides is timeless.”

Naper Nights 2026 Lineup

Gates open at 5PM | Local students from School of Rock perform from 5-5:40PM

Friday, June 19 – R-E-S-P-E-C-T: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin from 6-7:30PM; Sly and the Family Stone Tribute by Bumpus from 8-10PM

– R-E-S-P-E-C-T: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin from 6-7:30PM; Sly and the Family Stone Tribute by Bumpus from 8-10PM Saturday, June 20 – AC/DC Tribute by DOWN/POUR from 6-7:30PM; Ozzy Osbourne Tribute by Crazy Train from 8-10PM

– AC/DC Tribute by DOWN/POUR from 6-7:30PM; Ozzy Osbourne Tribute by Crazy Train from 8-10PM Friday, July 17 – ZZ Top Tribute by Eliminator from 6-7:30PM; The Doobie Brothers Tribute by The Doobie Others from 8-10PM

– ZZ Top Tribute by Eliminator from 6-7:30PM; The Doobie Brothers Tribute by The Doobie Others from 8-10PM Saturday, July 18 – K-Pop Dance Party by DLC: DANCE from 6-7:30PM; Pop Hits by Dylan Chambers from 8-10PM

– K-Pop Dance Party by DLC: DANCE from 6-7:30PM; Pop Hits by Dylan Chambers from 8-10PM Friday, August 14 – Epic Rock Covers by Dan Peters Band from 6-7:30PM; Van Halen Experience by JUMP – America’s Van Halen Experience from 8-10PM

– Epic Rock Covers by Dan Peters Band from 6-7:30PM; Van Halen Experience by JUMP – America’s Van Halen Experience from 8-10PM Saturday, August 15 – Taylor Swift Tribute by Sparks Fly from 6-7:30PM; Toby Keith Tribute by Made in America from 8-10PM

Ticket & Membership Details

Naper Nights tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for children ages 4-12. Children 3 and under are free. Naper Settlement members receive admission to all six Naper Nights Concerts included in their membership. Ticket sales and membership support the Naperville Heritage Society’s mission to collect, document, preserve, and support the history of Naperville, Illinois past and present. For tickets and more information, visit NaperNight.org.