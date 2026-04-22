DuPage County and SCARCE Host 20th Annual Sustainable Design Challenge for Local High Schools

DuPage County Report

Students from several DuPage County high schools celebrated the 20th anniversary of the Sustainable Design Challenge on Tuesday by displaying their green building projects to the public at DuPage County’s Administration Building in Wheaton.

Sponsored by DuPage County Stormwater Management and coordinated by SCARCE, the annual event encourages students to construct building and landscape models using environmental and water-friendly design practices. Participating high schools included York Community (Elmhurst), Glenbard East (Lombard), Lake Park (Roselle), Hinsdale Central, and Waubonsie (Aurora).

“I’ve had the honor of serving as the Stormwater Committee Chair for all 20 years of the Challenge,” said DuPage County Stormwater Management Committee Chair Jim Zay. “I’ve seen the technology change and their designs evolve, and every year I’m certain that these students are the future engineers, architects and leaders of our community.”

Competitors presented models of their landscape and building designs and explained the various elements that saved energy, preserved the environment and contributed to sustainability goals. Local professionals working in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields served as judges, evaluating the students’ designs, presentations, and innovation. Students were also taken on a tour of green infrastructure practices used throughout DuPage County’s campus.

SCARCE Founder and Executive Director Kay McKeen noted how unique of an opportunity this event is for students, not only in the region but across the nation.

“Many groups in other counties and other states reach out asking for help in starting their own Design Challenge, which we are happy to provide,” said McKeen. “However, there aren’t a lot of venues with so many examples of sustainable design built-in like the County campus has. The students learn a lot building the models, but they learn so much more talking to professionals and seeing their features working in real life. It’s amazing for encouraging futures in sustainability, engineering, and architecture.”

Over its tenure, high schools throughout DuPage County have participated, including Wheaton Warrenville South (Wheaton), Wheaton North, Naperville North, Glenbard South (Glen Ellyn), Glenbard East (Lombard), Addison Trail, College Preparatory School of America (Lombard), Neuqua Valley (Naperville), York High School (Elmhurst), Willowbrook (Villa Park), Downers Grove North, Downers Grove South and Westfield Middle School (Bloomingdale).

To learn more about the Sustainable Design Challenge, visit www.scarce.org/sustainable-design.