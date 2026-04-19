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Naperville Police Investigate Shots Fired in the Downtown Area, Seek Witnesses

City of Naperville
By City of Naperville

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Above / The Naperville Police Department seeks information regarding gunshots heard in downtown Naperville Friday evening. Investigators welcome information from witnesses at (630) 548-2955. PN file photos are used to help flag stories related to Naperville Police and Fire Department responses to investigations and emergency calls, always reminding readers that keeping the community safe is everyone’s responsibility. Thanks always for calling 911 whenever necessary to report an accident or what seems suspicious or unsafe. Be alert by day and by night. Stay safe.

Report by NPD Public Information

On Friday, April 17, 2026, at approximately 7:55PM, officers on patrol in the downtown area heard what appeared to be gunshots coming from an alley near the 0–100 block of East Chicago Avenue. Officers immediately responded to the area and observed several juveniles fleeing the vicinity.

During a search of the area, officers located evidence consistent with gunfire. Witnesses in the area reported hearing the shots, but did not observe the incident itself. At this time, no victims have been identified, and no property damage has been reported.

Officers detained several individuals in the immediate area as part of the investigation. After questioning, the individuals were released. At this time, no firearm has been recovered and the investigation remains ongoing.

The Naperville Police Department will continue to investigate this incident and follow up on all available leads.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Naperville Police Department at (630) 548-2955 or email Napervillecrimetips@naperville.il.us.

 

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City of Naperville
City of Napervillehttp://www.naperville.il.us.
About Naperville: Located 28 miles west of Chicago, Naperville, Ill., is home to approximately 145,000 people. This vibrant, thriving City consistently ranks as a top community in the nation in which to live, raise children and retire. The City is home to acclaimed public and parochial schools, the best public library system in the country, an array of healthcare options and an exceptionally low crime rate. Naperville has ready access to a variety of public transportation, housing and employment options. The City’s diversified employer base features high technology firms, retailers and factories, as well as small and home-based businesses. Residents also enjoy world-class parks, diverse worship options, the opportunity to serve on several City boards and commissions, a thriving downtown shopping and dining area, a renowned outdoor history museum known as Naper Settlement and an active civic community. For more information, please visit our website at www.naperville.il.us.
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