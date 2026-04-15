Things To Do in Naperville This Weekend: April 17-19

Are you seeking an enjoyable weekend experience in Naperville? Indulge in a variety of delicious restaurants, catch live music and exciting events, and choose from countless fun activities suitable for all ages. Naperville promises memorable experiences around every corner this weekend.

Friday

Kreger’s Brats and Sausage Haus

10AM to 3PM Fridays and Saturdays at Kreger’s Brat and Sausage Haus – 606 N. Ellsworth Naperville, IL 60563

Since 1893, Kreger’s has been a cornerstone of the community, now serving as a wonderful stop for lunch, conversation and camaraderie every Friday and Saturday. And this weekend Kreger’s is back with brats on the grill. Let Mary Jo know that you know Bill’s wurst is the best. Find more than 20 fresh flavors as well as fresh made salads, fresh cooked buns, pickles, desserts and more. Pre-order at (630) 355-4418. And be reminded Kreger’s sauerkraut slaw is tasty atop a brat or all by itself! Thanks for supporting your local sausage dealer. www.kregersbrats.com. Call today for pick up on Friday and/or Saturday.

Serendipity Resale Shop Benefits Little Friends, Inc.

10AM to 5PM Fridays and Saturdays, find convenient storefront parking at Serendipity Resale Shop, located at 461 S. Route 59 in Aurora.

Volunteers give time to benefit Little Friends, recognized as a leading service provider for children, adults and families challenged by autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities. The retail resale shop accepts donations of clean, quality clothing (especially winter wear most of the time), household items, bedding and jewelry when the shop is open 10AM to 5PM Monday thru Saturday. Donors and shoppers will find convenient storefront parking at Serendipity Resale Shop, located at 461 S. Route 59 in Aurora.

North Central Faculty Recital Series – Eric Gratz, violin & Susan Chou, piano

7:30PM at Wentz Concert Hall – 171 E Chicago Ave, Naperville, IL 60540

Violinist Eric Gratz and pianist Susan Chou present an evening of chamber music featuring masterworks of the violin and piano repertoire. Through a program that balances depth, lyricism, and virtuosity, Gratz and Chou explore the expressive possibilities of the violin-piano collaboration. Wentz Concert Hall. Tickets are $7. northcentral.vbotickets.com.

Brightside Theatre presents ‘Private Lives’

7:30PM at Theatre at Meiley-Swallow Hall – 31 S. Ellsworth St. Naperville, IL 60540

Wit, charm, and scandal collide in Noël Coward’s sparkling comedy Private Lives. When a divorced couple unexpectedly reunites while honeymooning with their new spouses, chaos—and hilarity—ensues. With razor-sharp dialogue and timeless sophistication, this classic play is a deliciously clever look at love, passion, and the fine line between romance and rivalry. Tickets are $37-$42 and available at ci.ovationtix.com. Performances continue at 7:30PM Saturday and 2PM Sunday.

Saturday

Rosie’s Home Cookin’ is now open at its new location every day!

Find the spacious new diner at CityGate Centre, just off Ferry Road.

Rosie’s Home Cookin’ is open again for breakfast, brunch and lunch—now from 7AM to 2PM every day! Rosie’s also is now hiring servers, bussers, greeters, cooks, etc., to support its new Naperville location at CityGate Centre, near Rt. 59 and I-88. Anyone looking for an opportunity with a growing food service business that values hard work and community is welcome to take a look and apply here: hubs.ly/Q03YbRWc0. (For more information about Rosie’s co-founders Lynn Lowder and Dale Eisenberg and how the restaurant helps support the mission of the nonprofit Veteran Business Project, click here and check out an earlier post on this website that helps tell the history of this diner with a purpose, also a tribute to Rosie the Riveter.)

Healthy Kids Day

9:30AM to 1PM at The Fry Family YMCA – 2120 95th Street Naperville, IL 60564

Celebrate healthy lifestyles at the Fry Family YMCA with a day designed to get the community moving. Activities include a Family Fun Run/Walk for all ages, free sports clinics from North Central College (pre-registration required), and community organizations sharing resources and giveaways. Free eye screenings and various interactive physical activities for kids and families will also be available. Visitors are invited to explore the facility and learn about programs that help families stay active year-round. More info at www.ymcachicago.org.

New SHO KALBI Steakhouse is open

The recently established SHO Kalbi Steakhouse is now open 4:30PM to 9:30PM Wednesdays through Mondays (Closed Tuesdays) at 2764 Aurora Avenue.

Open since December, SHO Kalbi Steakhouse is prepared to serve dinners six days a week, Wednesday through Monday. The refined Korean and Japanese dining experience presents a barbecue destination with a delicious menu featuring premium beef and everything fresh for the best flavor and tenderness. For the menu and/or reservations, visit www.shokalbi.com. Also, make reservations by calling (331) 249-6684. Find plenty of convenient free parking right outside SHO.

Enjoy Every Day at Quigley’s Irish Pub

11AM Daily at Quigley’s Irish Pub – 43 E. Jefferson Ave. in downtown Naperville

Quigley’s Irish Pub features live music Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. The pub also offers a variety of spaces for all types of special events and fundraisers. (Simply contact Andy for more information.) Meanwhile, stop by for honest pub fare and an Irish Coffee or enjoy a cold pint in the friendly pub EDAQ, Every Day at Quigley’s.

North Central College Opera Workshop Showcase

7:30PM at Madden Theatre – 171 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville, IL 60540

The NCC Opera Workshop ensemble will perform Act One of Gilbert and Sullivan’s classic operetta “The Pirates of Penzance.” Tickets are $7. northcentral.vbotickets.com.

Beatles Tribute Band – American English

8PM at Frankie’s Blue Room – 16 West Chicago Avenue, Naperville, IL 60540

American English performs at Frankie’s Blue Room on Saturday, April 18. Doors open at 7PM; show begins at 8PM. “Without doubt, the world’s premier Beatles tribute band.” Tickets are $25 and available at www.eventbrite.com.

Sunday

Naperville Women’s Half Marathon & 5k

7AM at North Central College and Downtown Naperville

The event routes will take athletes through downtown and some and the neighborhoods of Naperville.

11:30AM to 9PM at Mesón Sabika – 1025 Aurora Ave. Naperville, IL 60540

Find a choice in dining rooms and private spaces at Mesón Sabika to sample Spanish tapas and delicious sangria for lunch and dinner every day. Located just west of downtown Naperville at 1025 Aurora Avenue, Mesón Sabika has been serving the community since 1990. Built in 1847, the historic mansion with eight air-conditioned dining rooms is set in a beautifully landscaped four-acre estate, providing a welcoming sight with plenty of parking for lunch, dinner, special events, benefits, weddings, meetings and family gatherings throughout the year. Gift Certificates are always available. Look ahead to Mother’s Day! Reserve a table to celebrate Mom.

Naperville Chorus `Opera Choruses & Great Choral Classics`

4PM at Wentz Concert Hall – 171 E Chicago Ave, Naperville, IL 60540

The Naperville Chorus will celebrate its 50th Anniversary with a special concert, Opera Choruses & Great Choral Classics, at 4PM on Sunday, April 19 at Wentz Concert Hall in Naperville. Under the direction of the chorus’s new maestro, Kevin Kelly, the program will feature some of the most powerful and beloved works in the choral repertoire. Audience members can expect a stirring afternoon of music, including “March of the Toreadors,” “Chorus of the Hebrew Slaves,” Verdi’s “Sanctus,” and Mozart’s “Lacrimosa,” along with other favorites from the great operatic and choral tradition performed by a tapestry of voices and full orchestra. As part of the milestone anniversary, the performance will also recognize special guests from across the chorus community, celebrating five decades of music-making, collaboration, and artistic achievement. Tickets are $30 and available at northcentral.vbotickets.com.

Century Walk Tours Every Day

Enjoy local history through the eyes of artists around the clock during daylight!

The recently published 88-page Naperville Century Walk Public Art Guide to more than 50 locations featuring local stories with public art by renowned artists is now in its second printing. Free copies again are available at the Naperville Municipal Center. If you don’t see it on the table with other local information, perhaps let the security greeter know at entrance to City Hall. When you have a colorful copy, keep it handy in your car. Then from time to time, take a self-guided free-winding art tour throughout downtown Naperville in between meals any day— winter, spring, summer or fall!

See what’s new for spring! Shop & Dine Downtown

No matter the season, find plenty to do throughout downtown Naperville where gift certificates are good choices!

Downtown Naperville Gift Cards are valid for use at more than 150-plus downtown shops, spas, restaurants and Hotel Indigo. Designed to celebrate every season, gift cards may be purchased in any amount from $10-$500. Check out the downtown directory for the full listing of establishments accepting gift cards. Note also, Downtown Naperville Gift Cards are available for purchase at the Downtown Naperville Alliance, 131 West Jefferson Avenue, Suite 223, 9AM-3PM Monday thru Friday.