WDSRA –Autism Acceptance Month: Recreation as a Pathway To Belonging

April invites us to move beyond awareness and really lean into acceptance—welcoming individuals living with autism into the everyday spaces where community comes to life. One of the most powerful places that sense of belonging begins is through recreation. When someone finds an activity that truly matches their interests, it’s about so much more than filling an afternoon. It builds confidence. It sparks friendships. It brings joy. And it creates connection.

At the Western DuPage Special Recreation Association (WDSRA), we see this play out every single day. For nearly 50 years, our focus has been on creating inclusive, community-based recreation so individuals of all abilities—including those living with autism—can connect, participate, and thrive. As we celebrate our 50th year, it feels especially meaningful. This milestone isn’t just about looking back at how far we’ve come; it’s about reaffirming our commitment to a future where belonging is the norm, not the exception.

So what does acceptance look like in action? It looks like programs built around individual interests and strengths. It looks like opportunities where participants can engage at their own pace, supported by trained staff who understand that people experience and process the world in different ways. And it looks like shared experiences—on the court, in the studio, at camp, or out in the community—where friendships form naturally.

WDSRA offers year-round opportunities including sports and Special Olympics, adaptive sports, music and dance, art and theater, social clubs, camps, trips, and special events—giving participants the chance to choose what’s right for them. And if a park district program is the best fit, our inclusion services can help make that experience a positive one. No matter the path, our goal is always the same: to create meaningful opportunities for connection and belonging, with the support needed to succeed.

For many families living with autism, the social side can feel like the toughest hurdle. That’s why our programs are intentionally designed to encourage peer-to-peer connections. Through structure, encouragement, and a whole lot of fun, participants practice social skills in ways that feel comfortable and authentic. Over time, those moments add up—to greater independence, fewer feelings of isolation, and a stronger sense of self.

As we observe Autism Acceptance Month, I encourage you to think about recreation for what it truly is: a pathway to belonging. Acceptance isn’t just a message we talk about in April—it’s something we live every day on fields, in gyms, at arts programs, and in neighborhood spaces across our communities. If you or someone you love is living with autism, WDSRA welcomes you today and for many years to come. Learn more at wdsra.com.