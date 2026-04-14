Remember! Registration deadline to participate in Memorial Day Parade is May 1

Above / The Naperville Memorial Day Parade provides local youth and community members with a way to pause and reflect on a holiday weekend, keeping focus on gratitude, community engagement, volunteerism and Americanism. (PN File Photo)

The Memorial Day Parade Committee, under the leadership of Judd Kendall VFW Past Commander Leo Jaime, again is planning the timeline of speakers, wreath laying ceremonies and music for the City of Naperville’s annual observance of the day to pause and recognize all American military personnel and their families who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

Comprised of members of the American Legion Post 43, Judd Kendall VFW Post 3873, Naperville Municipal Band and community members, the parade committee again has announced that registration for marching bands, scouts, Veterans’ organizations and community groups to participate in the annual Memorial Day Parade is now open at www.napervillememorialdayparade.org.

Without exception, the deadline to enter the Memorial Day Parade is Fri., May 1, 2026.

Parade Chairman Jaime is mindful of what the Memorial Day Parade has meant to the Naperville community for almost 100 years.

“It is a public, visible tribute to members of our military (and their families) that made the ultimate sacrifice,” notes Jaime. “It brings the community together, promoting a shared sense of patriotism and national pride.

“The Parade also educates our youth and new community members on the history and breviary of veterans; it continues a long tradition dating back to the Decoration Day, a Civil War era event. Aside from honoring our fallen, it also provides a platform to surviving veterans and active duty member, to be recognized by their families and community members.

“Lastly, it provides a way to pause and reflect on a holiday weekend, keeping focus on gratitude, community engagement, volunteerism and Americanism.”

Vintage Vehicles for Veterans

Naperville resident Paul Hinterlong again is coordinating arrangements for vintage vehicles to be featured in the parade, providing transportation for Veterans unable to walk the entire route.

“It’s always a thrill to see spectators along the parade route stand, waving American flags and cheering, as they recognize local Veterans who served in the military riding in the antique cars,” said Hinterlong. “We encourage Veterans to let us know they’ll be participating so we can arrange enough cars.”

Owners of antique automobiles, trucks or jeeps also are encouraged to contact Hinterlong with interest to provide a ride for a local Veteran. Every vehicle will sport a plaque with the individuals’ branch of military service and years served.

Kindly contact Hinterlong at (630) 470-5639 with interest to provide a ride for a Veteran. Veterans who would like to ride also are asked to sign up in advance in order for name plaques to be created in advance of the parade. If not enough antique autos are available, the Naperville Trolley will have seats for Veterans.

Pre-Parade Schedule for Memorial Day Laying Wreaths

7:45AM Service at City Hall (Cmdr. Dan Shanower Memorial)

8:15AM Service at G.A.R. Monument in Naperville Cemetery (south side)

8:35AM Service at Veterans Park and Gold Star Families Memorial (100 E. Gartner Road)

9AM Service at Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery (911 North Avenue)

9:25AM Service at Burlington Square (307 N. Ellsworth Street)

Deadline for parade registration is May 1, 2026

For now, organizations with ties to Veterans are welcome to register at www.napervillememorialdayparade.org. Complete details regarding eligibility to participate in all observances on Mon., May 25, 2026, are included on the comprehensive Naperville Memorial Day Parade website.

All spectators are welcome to express appreciation along the parade route as well as during tributes, music, wreath-laying and speeches following the parade in Central Park.

As Memorial Day nears, complete details with updates of the Naperville observance will be announced.

PN Photo Gallery / Memorial Day Parade 2025