Nutrition Knowledge – In the Mood for Sugar?

Sugar is often blamed for sudden energy crashes and mood swings, but it is not always the sole cause of fatigue or irritability, especially when consumed moderately or with a meal.

As we have learned, after eating carbohydrates our body breaks them down into glucose, which enters the bloodstream and provides energy for our cells. This rise in blood sugar is normal and necessary. Remember, when meals include a balance of carbs, protein, fat, and fiber, glucose is absorbed more gradually, helping support steady energy levels.

The idea of a dramatic “sugar crash” can be overstated. While large amounts of refined carbohydrates—especially eaten alone—can lead to a quicker rise and fall in blood sugar, most people do not experience severe drops after typical meals and when larger amounts of sugar are only eaten occasionally.

Sugar does also play a role in pleasure. Eating sweet foods can stimulate dopamine, a neurotransmitter linked to reward and enjoyment. This can help explain why sweet foods can feel comforting or satisfying. Higher sugar consumption on a daily basis, (especially the refined, added sugars we have explored in previous articles) can trigger a cause and effect cycle that can affect our mood and make us crave sugary foods more than we should. That regular consumption can also increase inflammation in the body, which can be linked to depression and anxiety.

It is important to recognize that energy and mood are influenced by more than just food. Poor sleep, high stress, dehydration, and inconsistent eating patterns can all contribute to fatigue and irritability. Blood sugar variability can be affected by these factors as well as by what is on our plate.

An effective approach to managing sugar and our mood is to build balanced meals and consistent routines. Pairing carbs with protein, fat and fiber, getting adequate sleep, and managing stress can all support more stable energy throughout the day and truly support how we feel overall.