Lizzy’s Fund: The Promise of Spring

Regardless of how tired the winter season has left us, year after year we look forward to harbingers of spring. Offering us a fresh chance, a new beginning and a “reset.” We embrace the opportunity for renewal.

April tells us that spring has arrived. Yearning to be outside, we plan our gardens, breathe in the freshness of warm breezes, and take our dogs for longer walks. Dogs love spring when it finally arrives! Their emotions may not be as complex, but they feel joy and sadness as we do. Transitioning from one season to another is one thing, but unwelcome change is not always a positive experience for pets. In fact, for dogs who like consistency, changes can be overwhelming.

When a dog, particularly an older dog, loses their family and home and who end up in a shelter or rescue group, they feel alone and are in the “winter” of their lifetime. In a strange place and away from familiar surroundings, their future is scary and uncertain. Many times, they are injured or sick, which makes their precarious situation even more frightening.

Resetting senior dogs’ lives is Lizzy’s Fund’s mission. The organization provides financial support to unfortunates; paying for their needs, whether minor or major. Allowing these senior dogs to become the best and healthiest version of themselves makes them adoptable and makes a chance for a new start possible.

Then comes their spring…they are rescued!

When an older dog finds their “spring” in a new and loving family, everyone wins. Gone are the fear and uncertainty that the senior dog experienced at the shelter or rescue. These wonderful beings are truly grateful, and their gratitude manifests itself in immeasurable ways. Usually calmer and less active than their younger counterparts, these sweet souls blend into family life, happily experiencing the security afforded to them. The maturity of an older dog enables them to acclimate to their new family’s life and routine. They are grateful. They are peaceful. They appreciate their humans.

When spring comes into our lives at the end of a long winter, each experience can be different. Some springs are rainy or sunny, some are short or long, but the promise of a new beginning still excites us. Spring is a promise of a fresh start. For a senior dog who has been rescued, it’s a promise of security and comfort. Adopters who offer loving homes with a warm comfy bed, a full bowl that fills the belly, and the tender touch of a loving hand are truly heroes in the eyes of a senior dog. In return, love and companionship blooms.

“Approximately 3.1 to 3.3 million dogs enter U.S. shelters annually, and senior dogs (aged 7+) face high surrender risks and low adoption rates, with only 25% adopted compared to 60% for younger dogs. Senior dogs have a 56.5% live release rate and face longer shelter stays, often double that of younger dogs.” –PetMD