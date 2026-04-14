April Behind the Horn With the Naperville Municipal Band

The Naperville Municipal Band now is in rehearsals for its Spring Concert at 3PM Sun., May 17, at Neuqua Valley High School and its summer season at 7:30PM every Thursday from June 4 through August 12.

Throughout the year, “Behind the Horn” is an opportunity to feature the talented and dedicated members of the City’s band, always providing a behind-the-scenes look of lifelong musicianship.

This month Beth McCarthy is welcomed to tell her story.

Number of Years in NMB: 34

Past and/or Current Occupation: Formerly I was an engineer and later a high school math teacher. I’m currently retired.

Hobbies and Interests Outside the Band: Golf and fitness.

How many years have you played the flute and what drew you to it? I’ve been playing the flute for 54 years. I grew up watching my dad play bass clarinet in the Decatur(IL) Municipal Band. I was drawn to the sideways position of playing the flute.

Why have you kept playing all these years? The Naperville Municipal Band. It has provided me with a structure for continuity, and is very enjoyable and challenging.

Do you play anywhere else? I have played periodically at church. I’m also now in a newly formed woodwind quintet with other members of the NMB.

Who was/is your greatest musical mentor? Why? I’ve had three people of great influence. 1) Festus Paul was a nurturing band educator in junior high school and was also a much loved director of choirs at my church. 2) Jim Culbertson was a dynamic force at the end of my high school years. 3) Dr. Harry Begian, legendary director at U of I, provided my richest musical experiences.

What makes NMB so special? It has great conductors, rich history, and outstanding community support.

What’s your favorite memory or funny story from playing in the NMB? When Ron Keller heard the band’s sound in Central Park the first time we played with the open door at the Community Concert Center, he ran up to the stage, pumped his fist, and shouted, “Yes!!!”. That moment was very triumphant and special for Ron and all of us.