The Y – Healthy Kids Day Is Coming to the Y on April 18

Get ready for a day full of energy, laughter, and family fun at Healthy Kids Day 2026 at the Fry Family YMCA!

On Sat., April 18, we’re opening our doors to the community for a free, family-friendly celebration focused on movement, imagination, and connection.

Healthy Kids Day is all about helping kids and families build healthy habits while having a blast together. From hands-on activities and interactive demonstrations to high-energy games and special guests, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Whether you’re trying a new activity, exploring wellness resources, or simply spending quality time together, the day is designed to keep everyone engaged and inspired.

It’s also the perfect opportunity to get a sneak peek at all the exciting programs the Fry Family YMCA has to offer—especially with summer right around the corner. Our Summer Camp programs are gearing up for an unforgettable season filled with outdoor adventures, creative play, new friendships, and lifelong memories. Healthy Kids Day is a great time to learn more, meet our team, and see firsthand why summer at the Y is something families don’t want to miss.

Thinking about joining the Y? There’s no better time. When you sign up as a new member on Healthy Kids Day, you’ll pay no joiner fee and won’t make your first payment until May—making it easier than ever to jump in and start experiencing all the Y has to offer.

Join us at the Fry Family YMCA on April 18 and celebrate a healthy, happy start to the season. We can’t wait to see you there!

The Fry Family Y has a wide variety of offerings available that will keep you and your family happy and healthy all while having fun. Learn more and register at fryfamilyymca.org, via phone at (630) 904-9595 or stop by our front desk!