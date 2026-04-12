Onward for Independence

On September 5, 1774, delegates from 12 British Colonies met at Carpenters’ Hall in Philadelphia to form the First Continental Congress. Representatives from Georgia did not attend because they were dependent on the British for military supplies to fight a Native American uprising.

The purpose of the Congress was to organize colonial resistance to the Intolerable Acts passed by the British Parliament. They issued a Declaration of Rights affirming their loyalty to the British Crown, but they protested the right to be taxed without representation in Parliament. They voted to reconvene on May 10, 1775.

The shots heard around the world at Lexington and Concord had been fired on April 19, 1775.

When the Second Continental Congress met at Independence Hall in Philadelphia on May 10, they still declared loyalty to the British Crown, but they also voted to preserve their rights by declaring the right to arm themselves. Members of the Congress wrote the Olive Branch Petition as a personal appeal to King George III to help the colonists resolve their differences with Britain. The King dismissed the petition.

Congress proceeded to create the Continental Army, Navy and Marine forces in 1775. In order to fund these forces, the Continental Congress issued paper money known as Continental dollars. These dollars were backed primarily by promises of revenue obtained from individual colonies. Many colonies did not send funds to the Continental Congress. Congress did not have taxing authority over the colonies, so the paper money was not backed by any tangible assets like gold or silver. George Washington complained that he lacked the funds to pay the soldiers under his command.

Skirmishes between Patriots and the British forces continued to occur throughout the month of April 1776. On April 12, 1776, the colony of North Carolina passed the Halifax Resolves authorizing their delegates to the Second Continental Congress to vote for independence from the British Crown.

The Resolves also asserted the right for North Carolina to establish its own government.

The march for Independence from Great Britain had officially begun.