Loaves & Fishes: Feeding the Earth, Feeding the Community

Just in time for Earth Month, an exciting new addition has arrived at the Loaves & Fishes Food Distribution Hub — our new composting machine. This milestone marks a significant step forward in our commitment to environmental responsibility while continuing to serve our neighbors in need.

Each week, Loaves & Fishes receives large quantities of fresh fruits and vegetables through our food rescue partnerships. Approximately 35% of the food distributed is rescued from local grocery partners. While the majority of that food goes directly to the clients, some items are not suitable for distribution, resulting in an excess of 300,000 pounds of food waste each year.

Our new composting initiative changes that.

We will now compost produce that cannot be distributed, transforming it into nutrient-rich compost rather than sending it to a landfill. We expect to fill the machine every two to three days with waste that will be transformed into approximately 300–400 pounds of nutrient-rich compost each week.

That compost will then be delivered to partners such as The Conservation Foundation and the Naperville Park District garden plots, where it will help nourish the soil in their community gardens. In a powerful full-circle partnership, some of the food grown in those gardens will then return to Loaves & Fishes and other local food pantries, helping feed families once again.

This initiative reflects our belief that caring for people and caring for the planet go hand in hand. By reducing food waste and turning it into a resource that supports local agriculture, we are taking an important step toward a more sustainable future.

A significant portion of this project was made possible through a generous global grant from The Rotary Foundation of Rotary International, sponsored by the Rotary Club of Naperville Downtown, whose support has been essential in making this environmentally impactful project a reality. Together, we are feeding our neighbors and caring for our Earth.