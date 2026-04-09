April Editor’s Notes

Last month folks painted the town green during West Suburban Irish festivities to honor the heritage of St. Patrick. This month, windows are glowing brilliantly blue to highlight Autism Acceptance.

And again, we’re turning our focus to the hyperlocal connections that inspire these pages every month, taking a look at the bright side of a municipality that strives to meet the affordability needs of a blessed and generous community.

We are forever grateful to our sponsoring advertisers and contributing columnists who provide our opportunity to showcase local enterprises and sometimes very personal perspectives for our readers.

We’re also mindful how this community focuses on challenges that unite us to make things happen.

Can-do Spirit

Consider the antique plow featured atop the monument in the Farmers Plaza on the Riverwalk at Eagle Street. Did you know that the late Cliff Preston personally sanded and varnished the farming implement every winter so it would glisten in the sunshine for visitors who stop at the plaza that recognizes our city’s farm families?

Faithful Preston served on the Riverwalk Commission for more than 16 years, a decade of which was spent as chairman until he retired in 2003. For years, he was known to walk the winding brick path at least once a week to keep tabs on its care. We appreciate the historical background he gave us and others during those timely walks.

Preston’s can-do spirit is remembered along with thousands of local volunteers, innovative individuals and risk-takers that have built this city of attractions with deep roots such as North Central College, Centennial Beach, YMCA, Naper Settlement, Knoch Knolls Park and DuPage Children’s Museum, to name a few.

If you’ve visited the Farmers Plaza recently, you’ve observed it’s about to blossom. After more than 40 years, the popular site just above a fishing pier, overlooking the Paddleboat Quarry with the Jaycees Marina, will be blooming beautifully before Memorial Day.

Take a quack for the Riverwalk

The Riverwalk Foundation, a private all-volunteer nonprofit organization, funds enhancements and education for the natural treasure in the heart of downtown. Recent projects have included the Prairie Nature Garden, restorative new plantings near the Main Street Bridge, and the soon-to-be installed plaque for the “Mr. and Mrs. Naperville” Century Walk sculpture near Moser Tower.

Ever notice the flagpole for the American flag just south of the Riverwalk Covered Bridge by the Naperville Township Building? That also was an enhancement gift to the community from the Riverwalk Foundation.

What’s more, the group again will team up with the Downtown Naperville Alliance to host the Riverwalk Duck Race at 11AM on the first Friday in June. Raffle tickets, $10 each, for 2,026 rubber duckies go on sale April 20.

Public Resources

The other day I found myself trekking behind a couple of teens. Just as I was about to go around the boys, I overheard one of them say, “I don’t know what I don’t know.” You have no idea how much I wanted to engage in their conversation!

But I kept moving, mindful that I attend open meetings of the Naperville City Council, Riverwalk Commission and the Public Utilities Advisory Board, to gather information without editorial interpretation and hearsay. I learn some of what I don’t know from the interactions of the dedicated folks who serve.

That way, PN aims to present the truth and promote an appreciation for the role of science in addressing complex public policy while adhering to the scientific method – a hundreds-year-old approach to research that AI says requires hypotheses be tested by real-world observations and empirical data.

We also aim to attract new readers with open minds to live and learn.

Taking a clear shot of Lake Osborne, we became aware that trees are budding, plant life is prospering, anglers are fishing and climate shifts with changes every season. Let’s enjoy the great outdoors and the good Earth every day.

Heighten Understanding

As PN naturally looks forward to the changing season, we also turn our thoughts toward Autism Acceptance Month. We appreciate Turning Pointe Autism Foundation and Little Friends, Inc., their schools and upcoming golf outings to grow support as they heighten understanding of Autism Spectrum Disorder.

And for many years, Moser Tower with its 72-bell carillon at Rotary Hill has been illuminated with blue lights to ring out autism acceptance in April.

Thanks for reading and making connections. Celebrate individuality. No foolin’!

– Stephanie Penick

PN Publisher