Things To Do in Naperville This Weekend: April 10-12

Plan an unforgettable weekend in Naperville. Explore diverse dining, enjoy live music and events, and discover fun activities for all ages—perfect for families and visitors alike.

Friday

Young Adult Art Contest

5-7PM Naperville Woman’s Club – 14 South Washington Street, Naperville IL 60540

Calling all young artists! The Naperville Woman’s Club is inviting high school students to participate in its annual Young Adult Art Contest that will take place April 6-10. The contest is open to all high school students enrolled in school districts 203 and 204 and homeschooled students residing within the boundaries of these districts. All entries must be original works created solely by the students. Art will be showcased and prizes awarded at the NWC clubhouse on Friday, April 10. More info at www.napervillewomansclub.org.

Kreger’s Brats and Sausage Haus

10AM to 3PM Fridays and Saturdays at Kreger’s Brat and Sausage Haus – 606 N. Ellsworth Naperville, IL 60563

Since 1893, Kreger’s has been a cornerstone of the community, now serving as a wonderful stop for lunch, conversation and camaraderie every Friday and Saturday. And this weekend Kreger’s is back with brats on the grill. Let Mary Jo know that you know Bill’s wurst is the best. Find more than 20 fresh flavors as well as fresh made salads, fresh cooked buns, pickles, desserts and more. Pre-order at (630) 355-4418. And be reminded Kreger’s sauerkraut slaw is tasty atop a brat or all by itself! Thanks for supporting your local sausage dealer. www.kregersbrats.com. Call today for pick up on Friday and/or Saturday.

Serendipity Resale Shop Benefits Little Friends, Inc.

10AM to 5PM Fridays and Saturdays, find convenient storefront parking at Serendipity Resale Shop, located at 461 S. Route 59 in Aurora.

Volunteers give time to benefit Little Friends, recognized as a leading service provider for children, adults and families challenged by autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities. The retail resale shop accepts donations of clean, quality clothing (especially winter wear most of the time), household items, bedding and jewelry when the shop is open 10AM to 5PM Monday thru Saturday. Donors and shoppers will find convenient storefront parking at Serendipity Resale Shop, located at 461 S. Route 59 in Aurora.

Brightside Theatre presents ‘Private Lives’

7:30PM at Theatre at Meiley-Swallow Hall – 31 S. Ellsworth St. Naperville, IL 60540

Wit, charm, and scandal collide in Noël Coward’s sparkling comedy Private Lives. When a divorced couple unexpectedly reunites while honeymooning with their new spouses, chaos—and hilarity—ensues. With razor-sharp dialogue and timeless sophistication, this classic play is a deliciously clever look at love, passion, and the fine line between romance and rivalry. Tickets are $37-$42 and available at ci.ovationtix.com. Performances continue at 7:30PM Saturday and 2PM Sunday.

Saturday

Free Shredding Event

8-11AM at Centennial Beach Parking Lot – 500 W. Jackson Ave. Naperville, IL 60540

The Naperville Police Department and Naperville Park District invite you to take advantage of free on-site shredding services in the Centennial Beach parking lot on Saturday, April 11. Shredding sensitive documents can help protect you against identity theft. Drop off up to two banker-size boxes of bags of documents to be shredded and recycled; up to 10-lb per box; no shredded paper; no metal or plastic binder rings or clips. Pull up to the trucks in the parking lot, and volunteers will unload your boxes! Shredding will only be available until the trucks are full.

Rosie’s Home Cookin’ is now open at its new location every day!

Find the spacious new diner at CityGate Centre, just off Ferry Road.

Rosie’s Home Cookin’ is open again for breakfast, brunch and lunch—now from 7AM to 2PM every day! Rosie’s also is now hiring servers, bussers, greeters, cooks, etc., to support its new Naperville location at CityGate Centre, near Rt. 59 and I-88. Anyone looking for an opportunity with a growing food service business that values hard work and community is welcome to take a look and apply here: hubs.ly/Q03YbRWc0. (For more information about Rosie’s co-founders Lynn Lowder and Dale Eisenberg and how the restaurant helps support the mission of the nonprofit Veteran Business Project, check out an earlier post on this website that helps tell the history of this diner, a tribute to Rosie the Riveter.)

New SHO KALBI Steakhouse is open

The recently established SHO Kalbi Steakhouse is now open 4:30PM to 9:30PM Wednesdays through Mondays (Closed Tuesdays) at 2764 Aurora Avenue.

Open since December, SHO Kalbi Steakhouse is prepared to serve dinners six days a week, Wednesday through Monday. The refined Korean and Japanese dining experience presents a barbecue destination with a delicious menu featuring premium beef and everything fresh for the best flavor and tenderness. For the menu and/or reservations, visit www.shokalbi.com. Also, make reservations by calling (331) 249-6684. Find plenty of convenient free parking right outside SHO.

Enjoy Every Day at Quigley’s Irish Pub

11AM Daily at Quigley’s Irish Pub – 43 E. Jefferson Ave. in downtown Naperville

Quigley’s Irish Pub features live music Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. The pub also offers a variety of spaces for all types of special events and fundraisers. (Simply contact Andy for more information.) Meanwhile, stop by for honest pub fare and an Irish Coffee or enjoy a cold pint in the friendly pub EDAQ, Every Day at Quigley’s.

Mays Music Centre’s Lift Every Voice Gospel Celebration

3-5PM at Benedictine University Goodwin Auditorium – 5700 College Rd. Lisle, IL 60532

Mays Music Centre of Excellence Presents the 4th Annual Lift Every Voice Gospel Celebration. Honoring the Legacy, Culture, and Power of Gospel Music. The Mays Music Centre of Excellence will present the 4th Annual Lift Every Voice Gospel Celebration on Saturday, April 11, 2026, at 3:00 PM at Goodwin Auditorium on the campus of Benedictine University. This annual celebration brings together students, educators, artists, and community members to honor the rich culture, history, and enduring impact of Gospel music. Adults $20, Youth $10 and Children under 5 are Free. Tickets at www.maysmusic.org.

National Pet Day Celebration

5-7PM at Springbrook Prairie Dog Park – 29W128 83rd St. Naperville, IL 60564

Event featuring contests such as a pet superlatives contest with titles like “Most Unidentifiable Mutt” and “So Ugly It’s Cute.” Pet short stories contest and a dog talent show. For the safety of everyone and their pets, pet invitations are limited to dogs only, but sharing stories can apply to all pets. Unlimited entries in all categories within all three events costs $1 per entry. All proceeds to A.D.O.P.T. Pet Shelter. Cut-off for registration is when form no longer accepts responses. Register at forms.gle/vrAhxsYowZbvp49A7.

North Central College: Concert Winds Spring Concert

7PM at Wentz Concert Hall – 171 E. Chicago Ave. Naperville, IL 60540

The North Central Concert Winds performs their final concert of the 2025-2026 season. The band will perform traditional and contemporary band music. The concert will celebrate the retirement of Dr. Van Oyen after 33 years of directing the Concert Winds. Tickets are $7 and available at northcentral.vbotickets.com.

Sunday

11:30AM to 9PM at Mesón Sabika – 1025 Aurora Ave. Naperville, IL 60540

Find a choice in dining rooms and private spaces at Mesón Sabika to sample Spanish tapas and delicious sangria for lunch and dinner every day. Located just west of downtown Naperville at 1025 Aurora Avenue, Mesón Sabika has been serving the community since 1990. Built in 1847, the historic mansion with eight air-conditioned dining rooms is set in a beautifully landscaped four-acre estate, providing a welcoming sight with plenty of parking for lunch, dinner, special events, benefits, weddings, meetings and family gatherings throughout the year. Gift Certificates are always available.

Century Walk Tours Every Day

Enjoy local history through the eyes of artists around the clock during daylight!

The recently published 88-page Naperville Century Walk Public Art Guide to more than 50 locations featuring local stories with public art by renowned artists is now in its second printing. Free copies again are available at the Naperville Municipal Center. If you don’t see it on the table with other local information, perhaps let the security greeter know at entrance to City Hall. When you have a colorful copy, keep it handy in your car. Then from time to time, take a self-guided free-winding art tour throughout downtown Naperville in between meals any day— winter, spring, summer or fall!

See what’s new for spring! Hop to it! Shop & Dine Downtown / Redeem Gift Certificates

No matter the season, find plenty to do throughout downtown Naperville!

Downtown Naperville Gift Cards are valid for use at more than 150-plus downtown shops, spas, restaurants and Hotel Indigo. Designed to celebrate every season, gift cards may be purchased in any amount from $10-$500. Check out the downtown directory for the full listing of establishments accepting gift cards. Note also, Downtown Naperville Gift Cards are available for purchase at the Downtown Naperville Alliance, 131 West Jefferson Avenue, Suite 223, 9AM-3PM Monday thru Friday.