North Central College Fine & Performing Arts Calendar for April 2026

Above / Wentz Concert Hall is located in the North Central College Fine and Performing Arts Center, 171 E. Chicago Avenue, just steps from downtown Naperville.

North Central offers a variety of venues that accommodate a rich range of local and world-class events, performances and space needs for the public. For a comprehensive schedule, visit northcentralcollege.edu/show or call the box office at 630-637-SHOW (7469).

7PM Fri., April 10 Music: Spring Choral Finale! Concert features Concert Choir, Chorale, and Chamber Singers in a wide variety of repertoire, along with a salute to graduating seniors. Ramona M. Wis conducts, with Robert Saul as collaborative pianist. Wentz Concert Hall. Tickets are $7.

7PM Sat., April 11 Music: The North Central College Concert Winds perform their final concert of the 2025–2026 season, featuring traditional and contemporary band music. The Spring Concert also celebrates the retirement of Dr. Van Oyen after 33 years of directing the ensemble. Wentz Concert Hall. Tickets are $7.

7PM Wed., April 15 Music: Wind and Percussion Spring Studio Recital. Instrumental students from private studios at North Central College perform in recital. Wentz Concert Hall. Tickets are $7.

7PM Fri., April 17 Music: Faculty Chamber Recital. Violinist Eric Gratz and pianist Susan Chou present an evening of chamber music featuring masterworks of the violin and piano repertoire. Through a program that balances depth, lyricism, and virtuosity, Gratz and Chou explore the expressive possibilities of the violin-piano collaboration. Wentz Concert Hall. Tickets are $7.

7:30PM Sat., April 18 Music: North Central College Opera Workshop Showcase. The Opera Workshop ensemble will perform Act One of Gilbert and Sullivan’s classic operetta The Pirates of Penzance. Madden Theatre. Tickets are $7.

5PM Sun., April 19 Music: Vocal Jazz and Latin Jazz Ensembles Spring Concert. Join us for an evening of rhythm and vibrant sound with the Latin Jazz Ensemble alongside performances by the Vocal Jazz Ensemble. The ensemble will also pay a short tribute to Willie Colón with a performance of “Idilio,” his most iconic song. Madden Theatre. Tickets are $7.

4PM Sun., April 19 Music: Naperville Chorus presents “Opera Choruses and Great Choral Classics.” This program celebrates the power and passion of chorus with orchestra, featuring selections from opera, oratorio, and sacred works ranging from Bach to Verdi, Carmen to Macbeth. Wentz Concert Hall. Tickets are $25–30.

7:30PM Mon., April 20 Music: Join us for our Jazz Combo Spring Concert, where students will perform music from the Great American Songbook, along with some of their own arrangements. The program will include classic standards, staged in Madden Theatre. Tickets are $7.

April 23–26 Theatre: Department of Theatre presents Rent. Jonathan Larson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning musical follows a group of young artists and musicians navigating life in New York City’s Lower East Side under the shadow of HIV/AIDS. The production explores themes of love, identity, and living for today. This play contains mature themes and language. Performances take place April 23 and 24 at 7:30PM, April 25 at 2PM and 7:30PM, and April 26 at 2PM in Pfeiffer Hall. Tickets are $14.

7:30PM Thurs., April 23 Music: Jazz Big Band Spring Concert. Performance by the North Central College Big Band, under the direction of Tim Coffman. The band will be showcasing compositions from the libraries of Count Basie, Benny Golson, Chick Corea, Joe Henderson, Art Blakey, and many others. Madden Theatre. Tickets are $7.

7:30PM Fri., April 24 Music: North Central College Symphony Orchestra Spring Concert will celebrate the 250th Anniversary of the United States. On the first half of the program, we will present George Gershwin’s iconic Rhapsody in Blue with Dr. Susan Chou, piano. The second half will feature Antonín Dvořák’s magical view of America through his New World Symphony. Wentz Concert Hall. Tickets are $7.

7:30PM Sat., April 25 Music: West Suburban Symphony presents “Out of This World.” Gustav Holst’s The Planets will be brought to life in a multimedia performance featuring astronomer José Francisco Salgado, who will share visuals and insights into each planet. Wentz Concert Hall. Tickets range from $0–35.

NCC’s 2025–2026 Fine and Performing Arts Season is partially supported by the following sponsors and partners: City of Naperville Special Events and Community Arts Fund, Dommermuth, Cobine, West, Gensler, Philipchuck and Corrigan, Ltd.

Ongoing programs at NCC aim to enrich and broaden the cultural and academic outlook for the College and community. North Central offers a variety of venues that accommodate a rich range of local and world-class events, performances and space needs for the public. For a comprehensive schedule, visit northcentralcollege.edu/show or call the box office at 630-637-SHOW (7469).