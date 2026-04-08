Naperville Police Remind Motorists: Put the Phone Away or Pay

Law enforcement steps up to enforce distracted driving during April. (PN File Photo)

NPD Public Information Office Report

In recognition of Distracted Driving Awareness Month, the Naperville Police Department is partnering with the Illinois Department of Transportation, the Illinois State Police and local law enforcement agencies across Illinois to step up enforcement efforts throughout April. Motorists can expect increased patrols looking for texting, social media use, video viewing and other distracted driving violations.

“Distracted driving puts everyone at risk, and even a quick glance at a phone can have devastating consequences,” said Naperville Police Sgt. Eric Muska. “During April, officers will be looking for distracted driving violations and reminding motorists to put the phone away and focus on the road.”

In Illinois, manually using an electronic communication device while driving is not only dangerous, but also illegal. Put the phone away or pay. If you need to send a message, check directions or return a call, pull over and park safely first. Whatever the situation, do not drive distracted.

What’s the fine for texting and driving?

“It’s $75 for the first offense and then it goes up by $25 for each subsequent offense up to $150,” replied Naperville Police Cmdr. Rick Krakow via email. “There is one exception and that’s if there’s a crash that causes great bodily harm. Then the fine is $1,000.”

The Illinois distracted driving campaign is funded with federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.