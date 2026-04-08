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Naperville Police Remind Motorists: Put the Phone Away or Pay

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City of Naperville
By City of Naperville

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Law enforcement steps up to enforce distracted driving during April. (PN File Photo)

NPD Public Information Office Report

In recognition of Distracted Driving Awareness Month, the Naperville Police Department is partnering with the Illinois Department of Transportation, the Illinois State Police and local law enforcement agencies across Illinois to step up enforcement efforts throughout April. Motorists can expect increased patrols looking for texting, social media use, video viewing and other distracted driving violations.

Since 2013, PN has used this message to remind drivers to put electric devices away and focus on the road. Back then, some horrific crashes also were poignant reminders.

“Distracted driving puts everyone at risk, and even a quick glance at a phone can have devastating consequences,” said Naperville Police Sgt. Eric Muska. “During April, officers will be looking for distracted driving violations and reminding motorists to put the phone away and focus on the road.”

In Illinois, manually using an electronic communication device while driving is not only dangerous, but also illegal. Put the phone away or pay. If you need to send a message, check directions or return a call, pull over and park safely first. Whatever the situation, do not drive distracted.

What’s the fine for texting and driving?

It’s $75 for the first offense and then it goes up by $25 for each subsequent offense up to $150,” replied Naperville Police Cmdr. Rick Krakow via email. “There is one exception and that’s if there’s a crash that causes great bodily harm. Then the fine is $1,000.”

The Illinois distracted driving campaign is funded with federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

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City of Naperville
City of Napervillehttp://www.naperville.il.us.
About Naperville: Located 28 miles west of Chicago, Naperville, Ill., is home to approximately 145,000 people. This vibrant, thriving City consistently ranks as a top community in the nation in which to live, raise children and retire. The City is home to acclaimed public and parochial schools, the best public library system in the country, an array of healthcare options and an exceptionally low crime rate. Naperville has ready access to a variety of public transportation, housing and employment options. The City’s diversified employer base features high technology firms, retailers and factories, as well as small and home-based businesses. Residents also enjoy world-class parks, diverse worship options, the opportunity to serve on several City boards and commissions, a thriving downtown shopping and dining area, a renowned outdoor history museum known as Naper Settlement and an active civic community. For more information, please visit our website at www.naperville.il.us.
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