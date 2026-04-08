Focus on Safety – Staying Safe in the Age of AI: Protecting Yourself Online

Artificial intelligence (AI) is not new, but it has grown rapidly in recent years. Today, AI can create audio, images and text so realistic that even experts can struggle to tell what’s real. While AI can enhance our lives, it also brings new risks. This month, the Naperville Police Department encourages everyone to make our community “A Safer Naper” by practicing smart online safety, especially when using AI tools.

Here are some online safety tips:

Protect Personal Information: Avoid sharing sensitive details, passwords or confidential work documents with AI tools unless you trust the platform and understand how your data is handled.

Avoid sharing sensitive details, passwords or confidential work documents with AI tools unless you trust the platform and understand how your data is handled. Review Privacy Settings: Adjust AI platform settings to match your comfort level.

Adjust AI platform settings to match your comfort level. Check Permissions and Security: Before downloading AI apps, review what access they request and whether you can disable data use for AI training.

Before downloading AI apps, review what access they request and whether you can disable data use for AI training. Be Skeptical of Content: Not everything AI generates is real or true. Misinformation, altered images, and deepfakes can be used to deceive or manipulate.

Not everything AI generates is real or true. Misinformation, altered images, and deepfakes can be used to deceive or manipulate. Fact-Check Information: AI systems can make mistakes or produce false content. Always verify before relying on AI-generated material.

AI systems can make mistakes or produce false content. Always verify before relying on AI-generated material. Watch for Cyber Threats: Scammers use AI to clone voices, create fake identities, and send convincing phishing messages. Stay vigilant against suspicious requests.

Scammers use AI to clone voices, create fake identities, and send convincing phishing messages. Stay vigilant against suspicious requests. Think Critically: Don’t rely on AI for crucial decisions. It is important to maintain human oversight and judgment.

Don’t rely on AI for crucial decisions. It is important to maintain human oversight and judgment. Recognize Bias: AI can reflect human bias. Review information and results critically to ensure fairness and accuracy.

AI can reflect human bias. Review information and results critically to ensure fairness and accuracy. Use Secure Connections: Avoid using AI tools that handle sensitive data on public Wi-Fi.

Avoid using AI tools that handle sensitive data on public Wi-Fi. Verify Legitimacy: Research new or unfamiliar AI tools before using them to ensure they are genuine and safe.

AI offers exciting possibilities, but it’s important to stay informed and cautious. By understanding how these tools work and using them responsibly, we can all enjoy their benefits while staying safe online.

For more information on online safety, visit naperville.il.us/asafernaper.

Until next month… Stay Aware and Stay Safe.