Art Talk – A-Mays-ing Grace

Gospel music has always been more than a genre–it is also a vehicle for comfort and resilience, one that has fostered unity and hope for generations.

Rooted in the South during slavery, gospel migrated north during the early 1900s and found its way to Chicago, where Thomas Dorsey, an American composer, musician, and evangelist, reimaged it into a mix of blues, jazz, and ragtime rhythms. Known as the Father of Gospel Music, Dorsey then blended sacred lyrics, spawning a new form of the art and cementing the Windy City as the home of Modern Gospel music.

With gospel’s rich legacy, it’s no wonder Mays Music Centre of Excellence (MMCE), a Naperville-based nonprofit dedicated to providing high-quality, diverse, and accessible programs in the region, honors the culture, history, and enduring impact of the genre.

This year, the Fourth Annual Lift Every Voice Celebration takes place at 3PM on Sat., April 11, 2026, at Goodwin Auditorium on the campus of Benedictine University, 5700 College Rd., Lisle. With Minister Tim White serving as Master of the Ceremony, the event pays tribute to Empress Dianne Williams, a prominent gospel singer best known for her powerful lead vocals.

The program features an exciting lineup of choirs, including the Divine Sound Gospel Choir, a collaborative partnership choir comprising Mays Music Centre and Benedictine University students; the Wheaton College Gospel Choir; the DuPage AME Church Mass Choir; and Pastor Derail Smith and the Warriors.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for youth, and free for children under 5, making it inviting for families, students, educators and community members seeking an uplifting experience.

“We are excited to present our 4th annual Gospel Celebration this year more than ever as we highlight culture and encouragement,” said Mikel Mays, MMCE’s CEO and founder. “The beautiful thing about gospel music is its ability to bring community together through its complex art form and inspiring lyrics.”

Each ticket sold will support MMCE’s Scales Campaign Building Fund, which will provide funding for various music programs and initiatives designed to make music education more affordable and accessible to all, particularly in the Chicagoland area. It’s a strategic way to lay the groundwork for the next generation of musicians and music lovers.

Lift Every Voice 2026

Goodwin Auditorium at Benedictine University

5700 College Rd., Lisle, IL

3PM Saturday, April 11, 2026

Adults: $20, $10 Youth, Children 5 and Under are Free, Group Discounts Available

Register at maysmusic.org