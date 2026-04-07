End of An Era: Van Oyen Signs Off with Final Performance at North Central College on April 11

Experience the final concert with Dr. Lawrence Van Oyen on stage in Wentz Concert Hall, located in the North Central College Fine and Performing Arts Center, 171 E. Chicago Avenue, just steps from downtown Naperville.

North Central College Report

When the North Central College Concert Winds present their final concert of the 2025–2026 season beginning at 7PM on Sat., April 11, in Wentz Concert Hall, it will mark not just the end of the season, but the end of a legendary career.

This special performance will serve as the send-off for Dr. Lawrence Van Oyen, who will retire at the conclusion of the academic year. Van Oyen has served as director of bands and instructor of saxophone at North Central College since 1992. Over more than three decades, he has built a strong reputation for musical excellence, leading the Concert Winds to recognition for their technical precision and musicianship.

During his tenure, Van Oyen has received awards for distinguished teaching and leadership at North Central, and he has contributed to interdisciplinary research exploring connections between math, music, and art. He is also the founder and director of Chords for Kids, an annual sensory-friendly concert at North Central College for children with special needs and their families. In addition to his work at the College, he is an active clinician, adjudicator, and performer throughout the Midwest.

The April 11 concert offers the community an opportunity to celebrate Van Oyen’s lasting impact on North Central College and the many students he has mentored throughout his career.

Event Details

What: Concert Winds Spring Concert

When: 7PM Saturday, April 11

Where: Wentz Concert Hall

Cost: $7

Tickets: Visit northcentralcollege.edu/show

Consider dinner with the show in downtown Naperville.