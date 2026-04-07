Update / DuPage Water Commission Continues Construction to Expand Lake Michigan Water Service

Above / From Rickert Road, signs along Book Road just north of 75th Street remind folks to find another way south beyond 83rd Street. Book Road currently is closed between 75th Street and 83rd Street. Waterlink, the DuPage Water Commission’s water pipeline project, is expected to be complete in early 2027. (PN Photo, April 7, 2026)

Update, April 7, 2026 / Just about every day somebody inquires about the progress of the water pipeline project that has closed portions of Book Road. And we direct folks to this online post that first was featured online in early February.

According to the “Overall Project Update” posted on March 30 and found on the link below, “In March, crews have placed more than 1,600 feet of water main pipe below Book Road and installed one 48” valve. In total, 16,300 feet of pipe and six valves will be installed beneath Book Road. Book Road remains closed from just north of 75th Street to 83rd Street in Naperville.”

Book Road is “the first of seven pipeline packages. This segment connects to the DuPage Water Commission’s distribution network in Naperville and continues south to Frontier Park.”

The project update also notes, “Construction along Book Road continues and includes a full road closure of Book Road from just north of 75th Street, extending south to 83rd Street. During this closure, crews have been making the connection into DWC’s existing infrastructure and installing 48” to 54” water main about ten feet beneath the roadway. This first closure is anticipated to last through the spring of 2026 with additional closures to follow heading south.”

Project anticipated to be ongoing thru early 2027

“The total construction duration along Book Road is anticipated to last into early 2027. Residents should follow posted detours in the area while the work is ongoing.”

The website features ways to click on the different segments of work in progress to read about the latest construction updates. And anyone is welcome to sign up to receive updates.

Update, Feb. 9, 2026 / We have been asked to direct all reader inquiries to this project email: info@waterlinkpipeline.com. Thank you.

Original Post, Feb. 4, 2026 / WaterLink / DuPage Water Commission Report

WaterLink is the DuPage Water Commission’s 30-mile water pipeline extension project to expand the commission’s service area to the suburban communities of Montgomery, Oswego and Yorkville. The project will provide these communities with Lake Michigan drinking water beginning as early as 2028 and is among Illinois’s largest and most significant infrastructure projects in the last 30 years.

In mid-December 2025, crews mobilized along Book Road in Naperville, Illinois, as the first contract of the WaterLink project began construction.

The work along Book Road will connect to the DuPage Water Commission’s distribution network in Naperville and continue south to Frontier Park. This is the first of multiple pipeline projects that make up the WaterLink project and is expected to take approximately one year to complete. In total, the entire WaterLink project is anticipated to take two and half years, with construction spanning from Naperville west to Oswego and across the Fox River into Montgomery and Yorkville.

“WaterLink represents more than infrastructure; it is a lifeline for our communities. By securing reliable access to clean water, we are investing in public health, economic growth and environmental resilience. This marks the beginning of a project that will serve generations to come, and we are proud to lead this effort with responsibility and vision,” said Jim Zay, chairman of the DuPage Water Commission.

WaterLink is funded by a combination of federal funds from the Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (WIFIA) and local funds from Montgomery, Oswego and Yorkville.

To learn more about the project and the available opportunities for contractors, visit waterlinkpipeline.com.

An official groundbreaking ceremony for the project is anticipated later this year after all bid packages have been awarded.

About DuPage Water Commission

The DuPage Water Commission has delivered nearly a trillion gallons of fresh Lake Michigan water to its one million customers over more than thirty years. It has become the standard for safe, clean, affordable Lake Michigan water in Illinois.

For a couple months, folks have been wondering why Book Road is closed between Rickert Road and 83rd. Watch for delays and/or consider alternate routes while work is in progress.

A project website is available at www.waterlinkpipeline.com. Individuals interested in learning more can visit the website and sign up for construction updates. —PN