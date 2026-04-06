Visit Naperville – Naperville CVB Drives Economic Growth

In Naperville, every hotel stay, dinner reservation, or weekend getaway marks the beginning of the city’s economic loop, a powerful cycle of visitor spending, tax revenue and community growth. Each interaction, big or small, feeds back into the community by sustaining jobs, supporting amenities and enhancing the quality of life for residents.

Established more than 20 years ago, the Naperville Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) was created to attract visitors, promote tourism and sustain this vital flow of economic activity. Whether attending a trade show, hosting meeting planners, executing out-of-market sales initiatives, or building relationships through networking events and sales calls, the mission remains the same: to showcase everything that makes Naperville exceptional.

To successfully carry out this mission, a deep understanding of the community and how it works together to create a seamless visitor experience is essential. The CVB invests significant time connecting prospects with museums, hotels and event spaces, recreation facilities and restaurants. Pre-visit preparation meetings with all providers help to ensure that every recommendation is thoughtful and informed, allowing the CVB to confidently present Naperville as a city capable of delivering exceptional and well-coordinated experiences for any group or program considering the city.

Another big part of what the CVB does is to keep our hospitality community connected. We help bring the community of Naperville together so they can work as a team and make things happen. When our hotels, venues, restaurants, experiential tours and museums are on the same page, it makes it much easier to create events and meetings that fit what a group is looking for or in need of. It also helps build stronger relationships locally to keep things moving in a positive direction, which as a result creates shared success economically.

If you’re looking for anything related to Naperville, the CVB is a great place to start. Feel free to reach out to me, Julie Byrne (jbyrne@naper.org), if you need help planning a meeting, want feedback on an idea, or just need to get connected to the right people. At the end of the day, it’s all about helping visitors experience Naperville while also supporting the businesses and places that make our community what it is.