KidsMatter 2 Us – Finding Joy in Everyday Moments

Finding joy in midst of the chaos, stress and even boredom of everyday life can seem a little crazy. But being able to find joy in everyday moments—something psychologists call “micro-joys”—can significantly boost mental health by reducing stress hormones like cortisol, increasing “happiness hormones” like dopamine and serotonin, and building emotional resilience. Moments of “savoring” the good in whatever is happening around you can foster optimism, improve emotional regulation and rewire the brain toward positive thinking.

Rewiring the brain toward recognizing joy can change the way an individual experiences the ups and downs of life. But parents and children together can also become more attuned to the joys in the present moment, which will have a positive impact on family relationships.

Here are some ways to get started:

Begin to recognize the small moments that bring joy, from the smell of the first cup of coffee in the morning to the color of the sky at sunset. Notice the things that bring pleasure and then savor those moments and really enjoy them.

Practice mindfulness by setting aside times throughout the day to just remain present. Feel yourself fully immersed in the moment as you notice the color of a flower, the music in the background, the smile on someone’s face.

Practice gratitude. Simply think of (or write down) five things for which you are grateful at the end of each day. Ask children what they are most grateful for each day.

Model the savoring of “micro-joys” to kids by mentioning when you are enjoying something special, no matter how small, and encouraging them to become “micro-joy” detectives as well!

Help children engage their senses by eliminating non-essential screen time and encouraging imaginative hands-on activities.

For more information on ways to engage children and teens, visit www.kidsmatter2us.org.