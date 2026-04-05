Experience Easter Sunday with peaceful reflection among joys of nature

“Easter Greeting” from the vintage postcards collected by historian Bryan Ogg. (PN File Photo)

For the first time, last evening we attended the Solemn Easter Vigil at St. Raphael Catholic Church. The Choir performed beautifully throughout the Celebration of Reception and the Celebration of Confirmation, while also singing Handel’s Hallelujah Chorus written in 1741 to which the congregation joined in singing.

No matter how you spend today, we wish you and your families a very happy Easter Sunday.

Let there be prayers for peace on Earth and all the way to the Moon.

Hallelujah! Chorus

by George Frederick Handel

Hallelujah! Hallelujah!

Hallelujah! Hallelujah! Hallelujah!

Hallelujah! Hallelujah!

Hallelujah! Hallelujah! Hallelujah!

For the Lord God omnipotent reigneth.

Hallelujah! Hallelujah!

Hallelujah! Hallelujah!

Hallelujah! Hallelujah!

Hallelujah! Hallelujah!

For the Lord God omnipotent reigneth.

Hallelujah! Hallelujah!

Hallelujah! Hallelujah!

Hallelujah! Hallelujah!

Hallelujah! Hallelujah!

Hallelujah! Hallelujah!

Hallelujah! Hallelujah!

Hallelujah! Hallelujah!

The kingdom of this world is become

the kingdom of our Lord, and of His Christ,

and of His Christ;

And He shall reign for ever and ever,

King of kings, and Lord of lords.

King of kings, and Lord of lords.

King of kings, and Lord of lords,

and Lord of lords,

and He shall reign,

and He shall reign for ever and ever,

for ever and ever,

Hallelujah! Hallelujah!

And He shall reign for ever and ever, for ever and ever.

King of kings! and Lord of lords!

King of kings! and Lord of lords!

And He shall reign for ever and ever,

King of kings! and Lord of lords!

Hallelujah! Hallelujah!

Hallelujah! Hallelujah!

Hallelujah!

God bless America.

—Stephanie Penick