Things To Do in Naperville This Weekend: March 27-29

Discover an exciting weekend in Naperville with a variety of things to do. Enjoy delicious dining options for every taste, catch live concerts and events and find activities that appeal to everyone in the family.

March Madness NCAA Tournament

The NCAA Basketball Men’s and Women’s Tournament, is ongoing all weekend.

But first… Thursday… Purdue Boilermakers vs. Texas Longhorns at 6:10PM. Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Houston Cougars at 9:05PM. Go, Big 10!

School Districts 203 & 204 Spring Break – March 30 to April 3

Discover many staycation ideas and explore your local community during spring break to find all that’s new since last year. Put together an itinerary that includes touring local museums such as DuPage Children’s Museum and Naper Settlement, painting at Pinot’s Palette and crafting at Pottery Bayou. Try your smarts at Enigma Escape Room in downtown and Riddle Box Escape Room on West Fifth Avenue. And, of course, watch March Madness at one of many sports bars with big-screen TVs!

Plus, no matter where you stand in Naperville, pizza, pizza, pizza is just around the corner. Local favorites include Little Pops NY Pizzeria, Lou Malnati’s, Freedom Brothers Pizzeria, Uncle Pete’s and Rocco’s. Find all pizza locations and nearly 400 restaurants featured at Dine Napervlle.

Friday

Registration Is Now Open to March in the Memorial Day Parade

Save the date! The Annual Memorial Day Parade is set to begin at 10:30AM Mon., May 25.

The Memorial Day Committee, under the leadership of Past VFW Post 3873 Commander Leo Jaime, has announced that registration for bands, scouts, Veterans’ organizations and community groups to participate in the annual Memorial Day Parade is now open at www.napervillememorialdayparade.org. Memorial Day observances begin at 7:45AM Mon., May 25, at the Dan Shanower Sept. 11 Memorial along the Riverwalk. The Memorial Day Parade steps off at 1:30AM along Jackson Avenue in downtown Naperville. The deadline to register is May 1, 2026.

Serendipity Resale Shop Benefits Little Friends, Inc.

10AM to 5PM Fridays and Saturdays, find convenient storefront parking at Serendipity Resale Shop, located at 461 S. Route 59 in Aurora.

Volunteers give time to benefit Little Friends, recognized as a leading service provider for children, adults and families challenged by autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities. The retail resale shop accepts donations of clean, quality clothing (especially winter wear most of the time), household items, bedding and jewelry when the shop is open 10AM to 5PM Monday thru Saturday. Donors and shoppers will find convenient storefront parking at Serendipity Resale Shop, located at 461 S. Route 59 in Aurora.

VFW Fish Fry in Kendall Hall at the Naperville VFW

4:30PM to 7:30PM at Veterans of Foreign Wars – 908 Jackson Avenue west of downtown Naperville

The annual tradition continues! Save Friday evenings for fish & chips in Kendall Hall at the VFW, 908 W. Jackson Ave. Good times with friendly folks run from 4:30PM to 7:30PM every Friday thru April 3. Come out and enjoy food, fun, music and beverages (cash bar). Payment at the Door: Cash, Venmo or Zelle accepted only. Order Ahead for Pickup: Text your order to 773.351.4646. Menu: Enjoy delicious fish, shrimp, pizza and fries from Draft Picks. Desserts: Indulge in sweet treats sold weekly by local community organizations such as the NNHS Veterans Club. For fish and fries, $15 per plate. Add pizza or fries for another $5. (Cash or Check) Don’t miss out on an evening of fun and community spirit. Bring friends, family and neighbors. Proceeds benefit the Naperville VFW. Camaraderie benefits everybody. Cheers!

North Central College presents ‘The Grown-Ups’

7:30PM at Theatre at Meiley-Swallow Hall – 31 S. Ellsworth St. Naperville, IL 60540

Following a group of camp counselors trying to mold the leaders of tomorrow when tomorrow is looking bleaker and bleaker, “The Grown-Ups” explores the traditions that change us, what it takes for us to change them, and how scary it is to be tasked with changing the world that shaped who you are – and why it might be worth doing it anyway. Performances continue at 2PM and 7:30PM Saturday and 2PM Sunday. Tickets at northcentral.vbotickets.com.

Saturday

Rosie’s Home Cookin’ is now open at its new location every day!

Find the spacious new diner at CityGate Centre, just off Ferry Road.

Rosie’s Home Cookin’ is open again for breakfast, brunch and lunch—now from 7AM to 2PM every day! Rosie’s also is now hiring servers, bussers, greeters, cooks, etc., to support its new Naperville location at CityGate Centre, near Rt. 59 and I-88. Anyone looking for an opportunity with a growing food service business that values hard work and community is welcome to take a look and apply here: hubs.ly/Q03YbRWc0. (For more information about Rosie’s co-founders Lynn Lowder and Dale Eisenberg and how the restaurant helps support the mission of the nonprofit Veteran Business Project, check out an earlier post on this website.)

New SHO KALBI Steakhouse is open

The recently established SHO Kalbi Steakhouse is now open 4:30PM to 9:30PM Wednesdays through Mondays (Closed Tuesdays) at 2764 Aurora Avenue.

Open since December, SHO Kalbi Steakhouse is prepared to serve dinners six days a week, Wednesday through Monday. The refined Korean and Japanese dining experience presents a barbecue destination with a delicious menu featuring premium beef and everything fresh for the best flavor and tenderness. For the menu and/or reservations, visit www.shokalbi.com. Also, make reservations by calling (331) 249-6684. Find plenty of convenient free parking right outside SHO.

Enjoy Every Day at Quigley’s Irish Pub

11AM Daily at Quigley’s Irish Pub – 43 E. Jefferson Ave. in downtown Naperville

Quigley’s Irish Pub features live music Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. The pub also offers a variety of spaces for all types of special events and fundraisers. (Simply contact Andy for more information.) Meanwhile, stop by for honest pub fare and an Irish Coffee or enjoy a cold pint in the friendly pub EDAQ, Every Day at Quigley’s. And when it’s Friday, remember Quigley’s Fish Tacos as well as Fish and Chips are on the menu!

Sunday

11:30AM to 9PM at Mesón Sabika – 1025 Aurora Ave. Naperville, IL 60540

Find a choice in dining rooms and private spaces at Mesón Sabika to sample Spanish tapas and delicious sangria for lunch and dinner every day. Located just west of downtown Naperville at 1025 Aurora Avenue, Mesón Sabika has been serving the community since 1990. Built in 1847, the historic mansion with eight air-conditioned dining rooms is set in a beautifully landscaped four-acre estate, providing a welcoming sight with plenty of parking for lunch, dinner, special events, benefits, weddings, meetings and family gatherings throughout the year. Gift Certificates are always available. Mesón Sabika is now accepting reservations for Easter Sunday, too!

2026 National Vietnam War Veterans Day

1PM at Veterans Park on Gartner Road.

Sunday, March 29, 2025, marks the 53rd Anniversary of the U.S. departure from Vietnam. Local Veterans will be hosting a program honoring all that served back then in the United States Military. This will be Naperville’s 5th year honoring this memorable occasion. The program will start promptly at 1PM regardless of weather. The observance with wreath-laying tributes again will be held in Veterans Park, 303 E. Gartner Road. The ceremony also will include moments at the Gold Star Families Memorial, also in Veterans Park. Everyone is welcome to attend. Parking will be available at Grace United Methodist Church.

Century Walk Tours Every Day

Enjoy local history through the eyes of artists around the clock during daylight!

The recently published 88-page Naperville Century Walk Public Art Guide to more than 50 locations featuring local stories with public art by renowned artists is now in its second printing. Free copies again are available at the Naperville Municipal Center, Naperville Art League Gallery, Naper Settlement and Hotel Indigo. When you have a colorful copy, keep it handy in your car. Then from time to time, take a self-guided free-winding art tour throughout downtown Naperville in between meals any day— winter, spring, summer or fall!

See what’s new! Shop & Dine Downtown / Redeem Gift Certificates

No matter the season, find plenty to do throughout downtown Naperville!

Downtown Naperville Gift Cards are valid for use at more than 150-plus downtown shops, spas, restaurants and Hotel Indigo. Designed to celebrate every season, gift cards may be purchased in any amount from $10-$500. Check out the downtown directory for the full listing of establishments accepting gift cards. Note also, Downtown Naperville Gift Cards are available for purchase at the Downtown Naperville Alliance, 131 West Jefferson Avenue, Suite 223, 9AM-3PM Monday thru Friday.