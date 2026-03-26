Help report care and maintenance needs of sidewalks and parks throughout the City

Above / As subdivisions age, sidewalk squares can shift and crack, sometimes creating trip hazards. (PN File Photo)

Identify unlevel sidewalk squares throughout the City by calling TED (Transportation, Engineering and Development) at (630) 420-6100.

Watch your step. Avoid tripping and slipping on the sidewalk. Pay attention while exploring the great outdoors.

When out and about enjoying fresh air as the season changes the landscape, safely navigating city sidewalks from one neighborhood to the next matters. Always be mindful of sidewalk care and maintenance to avoid trip hazards.

Now that it’s springtime unlevel sidewalk squares may have surfaced after the frigid stretch of winter, continuing to create unexpected hazardous conditions when out and about.

More than a year ago, PN presented its case regarding care and maintenance, rules established by the City of Naperville for repairs and upgrades that need to be identified by owners and initiated by complaints. Yes. We were told, the City of Naperville wants residents to “complain” about needs of sidewalk repairs and upgrades to help keep sidewalks safe for everybody. And we were provided with a graphic to state the case.

The long story, sometimes repetitive, to impress readers about the importance to help keep everybody safe and healthy, is posted online. To read all about unlevel sidewalk squares and trip hazards, simply read Sidewalk Safety Matters Every Season, first posted in December 2024.

Kindly note, the City of Naperville also seeks to help raise awareness about unlevel sidewalks and the need to make the pathways safe for all of us who use them for regular exercise, walking dogs or visiting neighbors.

The City of Naperville has a very detailed policy on sidewalk repair cost/reimbursement posted under “sidewalks.” The City’s website also explains the procedure to be reimbursed. Find it here.

Naperville Park District Launches New Online Maintenance System

New system replaces 311 Parks system with improved features to report issues

The Naperville Park District recently implemented Maintenance Matters – a new online maintenance request portal that replaces the previous 311 Parks system. Maintenance Matters streamlines the maintenance process for Park District staff while providing residents with a convenient way to report issues found in parks and facilities.

The new online maintenance request portal offers several new features:

Create a free account to track the progress of requests

Report park/facility maintenance issues anonymously

Tag the precise location of the issue in question using the GPS tagging feature.

Access Maintenance Matters through a tab on the right-hand side of the webpage or at www.napervilleparks.org/maintenancematters.

In so many ways, it’s up to everybody to help keep this community safe, affordable and restoring its values. Thanks for paying attention. From one neighborhood to the next, let’s have all local sidewalks and parks in tiptop shape by the City’s 200th anniversary in 2031. Let’s always take care of what we have.