DuPage County Allocating $4.8 Million to Assist Food Pantries, Improve Distribution Infrastructure

Above / DuPage County grants will benefit Loaves & Fishes Community Services and other food insecurity initiatives. (PN File Photo)

DuPage County Report

Wheaton – The DuPage County Board on Tuesday approved $4.8 million to fund three major programs that will address food insecurity throughout the County. Utilizing surplus funds from FY2025, the County will provide:

$2.5 million to Loaves & Fishes Community Services to expand the agency’s Aurora Food Distribution Hub

$2 million to Northern Illinois Food Bank to provide fresh produce and other essential commodities to local food pantries

$322,000 to the Conservation Foundation to expand its Farm to Pantry Program

“We know more families in DuPage County are struggling to put food on the table. I’m proud the Board worked with me to support a comprehensive plan to ensure fresh food gets to pantries that support the families who need it most,” said County Board Chair Deborah Conroy.

The Loaves & Fishes project will increase the agency’s food distribution facility from 30,000 square feet to 62,000 square feet, nearly quadruple their cold storage capacity, and nearly double the number of clients they serve. The total project cost is $8 million.

The County will provide the Northern Illinois Food Bank with $2 million to be used over the next two fiscal years for the wholesale purchase and delivery of food, including fresh produce, to local pantries.

Funding for the Conservation Foundation will be used to provide roughly 22,000 pounds of food through their Farm to Pantry Program over two years. Additional funds will be used to purchase a refrigerated truck and construct a new greenhouse.

“National data shows that food insecurity in our County has increased by 64 percent in recent years. Recent reductions in federal benefits put added strain on our pantries. This is a worthwhile investment that will positively impact our County,” said Greg Schwarze, Chairman of the DuPage County Human Services Committee.

The County has additional funding allocated for a countywide Challenge Grant program. The Challenge grants would provide matching funds incentivizing food pantries to create partnerships and undertake significant projects to impact the system pantries use to obtain and distribute food. Additional details on that program will be announced later in 2026.

Submitted by Evan Shields, Communications and Programs Manager, DuPage County Board.