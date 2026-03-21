Lizzy’s Fund: One Lucky Dog, Mabel’s Story

In the month of March many of us think about luck, most likely because of St. Patrick’s Day. Luck comes in all forms. Luck with money, luck with love and luck with personal events. For one lucky dog named Mabel, her good fortune came in the form of finding her forever home.

Back in November of 2015, it looked like Mabel’s luck had run out. Ending up in an already full to capacity animal shelter, she was housed in the shelter’s office as there was no room for her in the kennel area. A local animal control officer dropped her off at the shelter in rough shape; unable to stand and dragging her hind legs when she tried to move. The intake report was that someone witnessed Mabel being pushed out of an open car door alongside a busy road into an empty field. The shelter veterinarian estimated Mabel to be around 13 years old. Although she was in obvious pain, Mabel’s sweet disposition made her hard to ignore and the shelter staff were very smitten with her.

The next day a Lizzy staff member happened to be at the shelter. Captivated by Mabel’s sweet temperament and charming personality, the Lizzy staff member brought another Lizzy volunteer to “accidently” meet Mabel. Once Mabel was deposited into her new friend’s lap, there was no doubt that Mabel would be going home with her. Trickery? Perhaps, but that meeting was pure fate. The bond that was created between Mabel and her new family was undeniable. Her new family fell completely in love with her and the feeling was obviously mutual.

Originally Mabel’s family were her foster family, which meant that Mabel’s care was the financial responsibility of Lizzy’s Fund. In 2015, Lizzy’s Fund was in its early stages of financially supporting senior dogs (aged 7 and older) that were in shelters and rescues. In those days. Lizzy’s support was mostly minor; dentals, vaccines, a groom, all things to get abandoned or surrendered older dogs adopted into loving homes. But Mabel’s situation was much different as she had a heart issue that prevented any surgery to fix her problematic rear legs so that she could walk again. Mabel needed some minor things fixed, but her lack of mobility was the main problem that kept her from being able to function.

Lizzy’s Fund then sought alternative medical care in the form of animal chiropractic visits. The progress Mabel made with these visits was astounding and she was soon able to walk and even got to chase rabbits in her yard. Everyone was captivated by her progress and spunky personality. Mabel became famous and she was the subject of numerous videos and articles as well as starring on a local NCTV17 Spotlight show. Even her chiropractor was so enamored with her that she offered free weekly visits for the rest of her life after her family officially adopted her! Little did the doctor’s office know that Mabel went on to live another 5-1/2 happy, healthy and lucky years!