Things to Do in Naperville this Weekend: March 20-22

Discover an exciting weekend in Naperville with a variety of things to do. Enjoy delicious dining options for every taste, catch live concerts and events and find activities that appeal to everyone in the family.

The weekend forecast is for warm temperatures in the 60s with mostly cloudy and/or partly sunny days and showers possible early Sunday.

March Madness NCAA Tournament

The NCAA Basketball Men’s and Women’s Tournament, is ongoing all weekend. Go, Big Ten! Illinois plays at 8:30 Thurs., March 19.

To watch all the play, check out your favorite sports bar in downtown Naperville and other places N.E.W.S. throughout town with big screen TVs. Cheers all the way every weekend to the Final Four on April 6, 2026!

Friday

Happy First Day of Spring 2026!

Enjoy the great outdoors!

St. Baldrick’s Returns for Naperville North HS

Paul Felstrup is shaving to cure childhood cancers! Time TBD at Naperville North High School.

Felstrup has participated in head shaving with more than twenty years of service to the St. Baldrick’s Foundation helping kids with cancer throughout all the land. Thanks, Paul!

Serendipity Resale Shop Benefits Little Friends, Inc.

10AM to 5PM Fridays and Saturdays, find convenient storefront parking at Serendipity Resale Shop, located at 461 S. Route 59 in Aurora.

Volunteers give time to benefit Little Friends, recognized as a leading service provider for children, adults and families challenged by autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities. The retail resale shop accepts donations of clean, quality clothing (especially winter wear most of the time), household items, bedding and jewelry when the shop is open 10AM to 5PM Monday thru Saturday. Donors and shoppers will find convenient storefront parking at Serendipity Resale Shop, located at 461 S. Route 59 in Aurora.

Enjoy Every Day at Quigley’s Irish Pub

11AM Daily at Quigley’s Irish Pub – 43 E. Jefferson Ave. in downtown Naperville

Quigley’s Irish Pub features live music Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. The pub also offers a variety of spaces for all types of special events and fundraisers. (Simply contact Andy for more information.) Meanwhile, stop by for honest pub fare and an Irish Coffee or enjoy a cold pint in the friendly pub EDAQ, Every Day at Quigley’s. Mark your calendar for Tues., April 7, when West Suburban Irish Quiz Night at Quigley’s returns at 7PM. Also, save the dates to celebrate St. Patrick from after the parade on March 14 through St. Patrick’s Day, March 17. And when it’s Friday, remember Quigley’s Fish Tacos as well as Fish and Chips are on the menu!

2nd Annual Brave the Bald

4-8PM at Artistic Creations Salon – 22 West Jefferson Avenue, Naperville, IL 60540

St. Baldrick’s head-shaving event at Artistic Creations Salon to raise funds for childhood cancer research. Not only are they braving the bald for a good cause, but they’ll also have amazing raffle baskets filled with goodies from local small businesses around downtown Naperville. More info at downtownnaperville.com/events.

VFW Fish Fry in Kendall Hall at the Naperville VFW

4:30PM to 7:30PM at Veterans of Foreign Wars – 908 Jackson Avenue west of downtown Naperville

The annual tradition continues! Save Friday evenings for fish & chips in Kendall Hall at the VFW, 908 W. Jackson Ave. Good times with friendly folks run from 4:30PM to 7:30PM every Friday thru April 3. Come out and enjoy food, fun, music and beverages (cash bar). Payment at the Door: Cash, Venmo or Zelle accepted only. Order Ahead for Pickup: Text your order to 773.351.4646. Menu: Enjoy delicious fish, shrimp, pizza and fries from Draft Picks. Desserts: Indulge in sweet treats sold weekly by local community organizations such as the NNHS Veterans Club. For fish and fries, $15 per plate. Add pizza or fries for another $5. (Cash or Check) Don’t miss out on an evening of fun and community spirit. Bring friends, family and neighbors. Proceeds benefit the Naperville VFW. Camaraderie benefits everybody. Cheers!

Saturday

Rosie’s Home Cookin’ is now open at its new location every day!

Find the spacious new diner at CityGate Centre, just off Ferry Road.

Rosie’s Home Cookin’ is open again for breakfast, brunch and lunch—now from 7AM to 2PM every day! Rosie’s also is now hiring servers, bussers, greeters, cooks, etc., to support its new Naperville location at CityGate Centre, near Rt. 59 and I-88. Anyone looking for an opportunity with a growing food service business that values hard work and community is welcome to take a look and apply here: hubs.ly/Q03YbRWc0. (For more information about Rosie’s co-founders Lynn Lowder and Dale Eisenberg and how the restaurant helps support the mission of the nonprofit Veteran Business Project, check out an earlier post on this website.)

Wil-O-Way Egg Hunt

10AM sharp at Wil-O-Way Commons Park – 1071 W Jefferson Ave. Naperville, IL 60540

Starting 10AM SHARP! FREE!! No need to be a Wil-O-Way HOA member or to RSVP to attend! Allergen free! Prizes are stickers and trinkets no food items! Hope to see you there! Golden Egg prize baskets for golden ticket prize winners sponsored by School Readiness Center, event sponsored by Wil-O-Way HOA through the generous donations and memberships of Wil-O-Way residents and Wil-O-Way WHAT newsletter advertisers.

Live Music On The Green at Block 59

noon to 1:30PM at Block 59 – 404 IL Rte 59 Naperville, IL 60540

Keep the celebration of St. Patrick’s Day going with the high‑energy Celtic sounds of Small Batch ay Block 59 on Saturday, March 21. Spend the afternoon with foot‑stomping fiddle tunes, rousing sing‑alongs, and tons of family friendly fun!

New SHO KALBI Steakhouse is open

The recently established SHO Kalbi Steakhouse is now open 4:30PM to 9:30PM Wednesdays through Mondays (Closed Tuesdays) at 2764 Aurora Avenue.

Open since December, SHO Kalbi Steakhouse is prepared to serve dinners six days a week, Wednesday through Monday. The refined Korean and Japanese dining experience presents a barbecue destination with a delicious menu featuring premium beef and everything fresh for the best flavor and tenderness. For the menu and/or reservations, visit www.shokalbi.com. Also, make reservations by calling (331) 249-6684. Find plenty of convenient free parking right outside SHO.

Slime Science & DIY Creative Plaque Workshop for Youth

Noon to 3PM at Fry Family YMCA – 2120 95th Street Naperville, IL 60564

Join First Light Pathways for a fun, hands-on pop-up experience designed to spark creativity and confidence in young learners. During this workshop, children will explore basic science concepts through slime creation and express their creativity by designing their own personalized wooden plaque. This interactive program encourages curiosity, imagination, and social connection in a welcoming and supportive environment. All materials are provided. Space is limited, and advance registration is required. Register HERE.

Naperville American Legion Dinner Social

5:30PM at the Naperville VFW – 908 Jackson Ave. Naperville, IL 60540

The Naperville American Legion will host their monthly social dinner with a menu featuring corned beef and cabbage, potatoes, Shepherds pie and more. It will also be “Teacher Appreciation” night. RSVP to kristen@junglesgroup.com.

Sunday

11:30AM to 9PM at Mesón Sabika – 1025 Aurora Ave. Naperville, IL 60540

Find a choice in dining rooms and private spaces at Mesón Sabika to sample Spanish tapas and delicious sangria for lunch and dinner every day. Located just west of downtown Naperville at 1025 Aurora Avenue, Mesón Sabika has been serving the community since 1990. Built in 1847, the historic mansion with eight air-conditioned dining rooms is set in a beautifully landscaped four-acre estate, providing a welcoming sight with plenty of parking for lunch, dinner, special events, benefits, weddings, meetings and family gatherings throughout the year. Gift Certificates are always available. Mesón Sabika is now accepting reservations for Easter Sunday, too!

Naperville Municipal Band Winter Concert

3PM at Waubonsie Valley High School – 2590 Ogden Ave. Aurora, IL 60504

The Naperville Municipal Band is set to take the stage in the newly renovated auditorium at Waubonsie Valley High School at 3PM Sun., March 22. The community is invited to the free Winter Concert when the city band will perform with the Waubonsie Valley Wind Ensemble. www.napervilleband.org.

Century Walk Tours Every Day

Enjoy local history through the eyes of artists around the clock during daylight!

The recently published 88-page Naperville Century Walk Public Art Guide to more than 50 locations featuring local stories with public art by renowned artists is now in its second printing. Free copies again are available at the Naperville Municipal Center, Naperville Art League Gallery, Naper Settlement and Hotel Indigo. When you have a colorful copy, keep it handy in your car. Then from time to time, take a self-guided free-winding art tour throughout downtown Naperville in between meals any day— winter, spring, summer or fall!

See what’s new! Shop & Dine Downtown / Redeem Gift Certificates

No matter the season, find plenty to do throughout downtown Naperville!

Downtown Naperville Gift Cards are valid for use at more than 150-plus downtown shops, spas, restaurants and Hotel Indigo. Designed to celebrate every season, gift cards may be purchased in any amount from $10-$500. Check out the downtown directory for the full listing of establishments accepting gift cards. Note also, Downtown Naperville Gift Cards are available for purchase at the Downtown Naperville Alliance, 131 West Jefferson Avenue, Suite 223, 9AM-3PM Monday thru Friday.