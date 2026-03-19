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Primary Race Leads to Midterm General Election on Nov. 3, 2026

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Above / The 2026 Midterm General Election is set for Tues., Nov. 3. Here’s hoping, more than ever, for an enthusiastic and educated turnout of dedicated freedom-loving citizens during this 250th year of America’s founding. These national elections will determine the balance of power in Congress: 435 House and 33 Senate seats of the 100 seats are up. Plus, when Senator Dick Durbin announced his retirement, his open U.S. Senate seat attracted 16 hopefuls to run in the Illinois Primary. And now there are two running for U.S. Senate from Illinois. Thanks for taking an interest in all the hopefuls. (PN Photo)

CANDIDATE LISTING for NAPERVILLE VOTERS

(***Candidate Official Websites Linked Upon Request Only***)

Democratic & Republican

All terms are four-years unless otherwise noted.

Also, plan to vote for only one candidate unless otherwise noted.

The Midterm General Election is set for Tues., Nov. 3, 2026. In the meantime, take a little time to study “We the People” and how this great nation began. Find exhibits at Naper Settlement and other ways to commemorate the 250th year of the founding of the United States located at the corner of Aurora at Webster streets where the America 250 flag is flying high with Old Glory. Experience how Naperville has grown along the DuPage River since 1831. (Photo courtesy Naper Settlement)

FEDERAL

UNITED STATES SENATE

U.S. SENATOR 

JULIANA STRATTON (D)

DON TRACY (R)

CONGRESS

6TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

SEAN CASTEN (D)

NIKI CONFORTI (R)

11th CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

BILL FOSTER (D)

JEFF WALTER (R)

14th CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

LAUREN UNDERWOOD (D)

JAMES T. “JIM” MARTER (R)

Here’s hoping folks sent to Springfield to represent Naperville voters appreciate its historic structures and rich history. The Old State Capitol served as the State Capitol from 1840-1876. (PN File Photo)

STATE OF ILLINOIS

GOVERNOR & LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

JB PRITZKER / CHRISTIAN MITCHELL (D) (Ran unopposed)

DARREN BAILEY / AARON B. DEL MAR (FYI: Votes in DuPage: 12,404 / Will County: 12,866 / Statewide: 298,844 / Total ALL Republican Votes ) (R)

ATTORNEY GENERAL

KWAME RAOUL (D)

ROBERT W. FIORETTI (R) 

SECRETARY OF STATE

ALEXI GIANNOULIAS (D)

DIANE M. HARRIS (R)

FOR COMPTROLLER 

MARGARET CROKE (D)

BRYAN DREW (R)

FOR TREASURER

MICHAEL W. FRERICHS (D)

No Candidate (R)

Looking up under the high dome in the Capitol Building in Springfield is an awesome sight to see, especially on a sunny day. (PN File Photo)

FOR ILLINOIS STATE SENATOR

21st LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT

LAURA ELLMAN (D) 

JULIE BERKOWICZ (R)

41st  LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT 

JOHN CURRAN (R)

42nd LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT

LINDA HOLMES (D) 

No Candidate (R)

FOR STATE REPRESENTATIVE IN THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY

41st REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT

JANET YANG ROHR (D)

AJAY GUPTA (R)

81st REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT

ANNE STAVA (D) 

LAURA HOIS (R)

84TH REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 

SABA HAIDER (D)

BRIAN SCOPA (R)

JUDICIAL

JUDGE OF THE APPELLATE COURT

THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT (To fill the vacancy of the Hon. Mary W. McDade)

MARGARET “PEGGY” O’CONNELL (D)

JASON A. HELLAND (R)

JUDGE OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

TWELFTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT FIRST SUBCIRCUIT (To fill the vacancy of the Hon. David M. Carlson)

AMY CHRISTIANSEN (D)

TWELFTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT THIRD SUBCIRCUIT (To fill the vacancy of the Hon. John C. Anderson) 

SONNI CHOI WILLIAMS (D)

JOHNPAUL IVEC (R)

TWELFTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT FIFTH SUBCIRCUIT (To fill the vacancy of the Hon. Barbara N. Petrungaro) 

No Candidate

The DuPage County Courthouse, originally located in Naperville in 1840, was moved to Wheaton in 1867. (Long story!) This view of the much-newer DuPage County Court House is located on the campus with the Administration Building in Wheaton, the county seat. This fourth and present courthouse was constructed in 1989 and opened in 1990. (PN File Photo)

DUPAGE COUNTY

COUNTY CLERK 

PAULA DEACON GARCIA (D)

PATRICIA KLADIS-SCHIAPPA (R)

COUNTY SHERIFF  

PETER JOSEPH COOLIDGE (D)

SEAN T. NOONAN (R)

COUNTY TREASURER 

YEENA YOO (D)

GWEN HENRY (R)

COUNTY BOARD PRESIDENT

DEB CONROY (D)

GARY GRASSO (R)

BOARD MEMBER DISTRICT 5 / (Vote For 2: / 4 – YEAR TERM)

SADIA COVERT (D)

IAN HOLZHAUER (D)

CHRIS JACKS (R) 

BOARD MEMBER DISTRICT 5 / 2 – YEAR TERM)

DAWN DESART (D)

DANIEL ALEGANDRO LOMALI (R)

FOREST PRESERVE PRESIDENT  

DANIEL HEBREARD (D)

CARL SCHULTZ (R)

FOREST PRESERVE DISTRICT 5 

BARBARA A. O’MEARA (D)

MICHAEL FARMER (R)

DUPAGE COUNTY REGIONAL SUPERINTENDENT OF SCHOOLS /

THERESA ROUSE (D)

(R) AMBER M. QUIRK (R)

Located on Book Road, south of Hassert Boulevard/111th Street in Naperville, the Riverview Farmstead is one of several Will County preserves that offer a direct link to the past all the way to now! Let elected officials know you value good nature and the great outdoors. (PN File Photo)

WILL COUNTY

COUNTY CLERK 

MICHELLE STIFF (D)

ANNETTE PARKER (R)

COUNTY SHERIFF 

PATRICK JONES (D) 

JAMES “JIM” REILLY (R)

COUNTY TREASURER 

TIM BROPHY (D)

CARMEN MAURELLA III (R)

BOARD MEMBER DISTRICT 9 (Vote for 2)

DESTINEE ORTIZ (D)

ALEX ZAPIEN (D)

RAQUEL M. MITCHELL (R)

JUDICIAL

JUDGE OF THE APPELLATE COURT THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

(To fill the vacancy of the Hon. Mary W. McDade) 

JASON A. HELLAND (R)

JUDGE OF THE CIRCUIT COURT THIRD 12TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT / 1ST SUBCIRCUIT

(To fill the vacancy of the Hon. David M. Carlson)

SONNI CHOI WILLIAMS (D)

JOHNPAUL IVEC (R)

Thanks for reading! Since September 2001, Positively Naperville has been in print monthly and online daily. Look for our monthly publication in racks at local supermarkets and more than 30 locations. Our dedicated supporters are mentioned on the front of every issue and we truly appreciate every one of them!

In response to phone calls and emails, PN does not endorse candidates. Hyperlinks to candidate websites have been included upon request. We make no assumptions!

It’s our hope that fiscally-responsible, educated citizens are registered voters to cast ballots. Thanks for reading and for heading to the polls during the General Election, ready to be prepared for the Consolidated Municipal Elections in the Spring of 2027.

If any candidate has been omitted unintentionally, kindly let us know. Thank you.

This campaign button collection dates back to 1919, featuring a tiny ERA button saved by Gertrude Mitchell. Other buttons date back to the Nixon/Agnew days of the early 1970s. (PN Photo)

One more thing… Campaign buttons were a prominent part of political campaigns before the days of social media, always a way to engage in pleasant conversation about qualified candidates and important issues when out and about in the community. These days, politicians and their supporters constantly push their messages via TV ads, emails and mobile-phone alerts. Other supporters express their opinions via social media. And it’s become harder and harder to have honest, heartfelt and civilized discussions about the candidates, their qualities and their differences.

Some sources try to provide info such as this Voter’s Guide with links to candidate websites when requested. And what about those old campaign buttons that date back to 1919? They reflect lots of different opinions. Some voters collect them!

Other voters wear non-partisan button-look-like stickers received at the polls on the Election Day. —PN

 

 

 

 

 

 

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PN Editor
PN Editor
An editor is someone who prepares content for publishing. It entered English, the American Language, via French. Its modern sense for newspapers has been around since about 1800.
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