Primary Race Leads to Midterm General Election on Nov. 3, 2026

Above / The 2026 Midterm General Election is set for Tues., Nov. 3. Here’s hoping, more than ever, for an enthusiastic and educated turnout of dedicated freedom-loving citizens during this 250th year of America’s founding. These national elections will determine the balance of power in Congress: 435 House and 33 Senate seats of the 100 seats are up. Plus, when Senator Dick Durbin announced his retirement, his open U.S. Senate seat attracted 16 hopefuls to run in the Illinois Primary. And now there are two running for U.S. Senate from Illinois. Thanks for taking an interest in all the hopefuls. (PN Photo)

CANDIDATE LISTING for NAPERVILLE VOTERS

(***Candidate Official Websites Linked Upon Request Only***)

Democratic & Republican

All terms are four-years unless otherwise noted.

Also, plan to vote for only one candidate unless otherwise noted.

FEDERAL

UNITED STATES SENATE

U.S. SENATOR

JULIANA STRATTON (D)

DON TRACY (R)

CONGRESS

6TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

SEAN CASTEN (D)

NIKI CONFORTI (R)

11th CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

BILL FOSTER (D)

JEFF WALTER (R)

14th CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

LAUREN UNDERWOOD (D)

JAMES T. “JIM” MARTER (R)

STATE OF ILLINOIS

GOVERNOR & LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

JB PRITZKER / CHRISTIAN MITCHELL (D) (Ran unopposed)

DARREN BAILEY / AARON B. DEL MAR (FYI: Votes in DuPage: 12,404 / Will County: 12,866 / Statewide: 298,844 / Total ALL Republican Votes ) (R)

ATTORNEY GENERAL

KWAME RAOUL (D)

ROBERT W. FIORETTI (R)

SECRETARY OF STATE

ALEXI GIANNOULIAS (D)

DIANE M. HARRIS (R)

FOR COMPTROLLER

MARGARET CROKE (D)

BRYAN DREW (R)

FOR TREASURER

MICHAEL W. FRERICHS (D) No Candidate (R) FOR ILLINOIS STATE SENATOR 21st LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT LAURA ELLMAN (D) JULIE BERKOWICZ (R) 41st LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT JOHN CURRAN (R) 42nd LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT LINDA HOLMES (D) No Candidate (R) FOR STATE REPRESENTATIVE IN THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY 41st REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT JANET YANG ROHR (D) AJAY GUPTA (R) 81st REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT ANNE STAVA (D) LAURA HOIS (R) 84TH REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT SABA HAIDER (D) BRIAN SCOPA (R) JUDICIAL JUDGE OF THE APPELLATE COURT THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT (To fill the vacancy of the Hon. Mary W. McDade) MARGARET “PEGGY” O’CONNELL (D) JASON A. HELLAND (R) JUDGE OF THE CIRCUIT COURT TWELFTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT FIRST SUBCIRCUIT (To fill the vacancy of the Hon. David M. Carlson) AMY CHRISTIANSEN (D) TWELFTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT THIRD SUBCIRCUIT (To fill the vacancy of the Hon. John C. Anderson) SONNI CHOI WILLIAMS (D) JOHNPAUL IVEC (R) TWELFTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT FIFTH SUBCIRCUIT (To fill the vacancy of the Hon. Barbara N. Petrungaro) No Candidate DUPAGE COUNTY COUNTY CLERK PAULA DEACON GARCIA (D) PATRICIA KLADIS-SCHIAPPA (R) COUNTY SHERIFF PETER JOSEPH COOLIDGE (D) SEAN T. NOONAN (R)

COUNTY TREASURER YEENA YOO (D) GWEN HENRY (R) COUNTY BOARD PRESIDENT DEB CONROY (D) GARY GRASSO (R) BOARD MEMBER DISTRICT 5 / (Vote For 2: / 4 – YEAR TERM) SADIA COVERT (D) IAN HOLZHAUER (D) CHRIS JACKS (R) BOARD MEMBER DISTRICT 5 / 2 – YEAR TERM) DAWN DESART (D) DANIEL ALEGANDRO LOMALI (R) FOREST PRESERVE PRESIDENT DANIEL HEBREARD (D) CARL SCHULTZ (R) FOREST PRESERVE DISTRICT 5 BARBARA A. O’MEARA (D) MICHAEL FARMER (R) DUPAGE COUNTY REGIONAL SUPERINTENDENT OF SCHOOLS / THERESA ROUSE (D) (R) AMBER M. QUIRK (R) WILL COUNTY COUNTY CLERK MICHELLE STIFF (D) ANNETTE PARKER (R) COUNTY SHERIFF PATRICK JONES (D) JAMES “JIM” REILLY (R) COUNTY TREASURER TIM BROPHY (D) CARMEN MAURELLA III (R) BOARD MEMBER DISTRICT 9 (Vote for 2) DESTINEE ORTIZ (D) ALEX ZAPIEN (D) RAQUEL M. MITCHELL (R)

JUDICIAL JUDGE OF THE APPELLATE COURT THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT (To fill the vacancy of the Hon. Mary W. McDade) JASON A. HELLAND (R) JUDGE OF THE CIRCUIT COURT THIRD 12TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT / 1ST SUBCIRCUIT (To fill the vacancy of the Hon. David M. Carlson) SONNI CHOI WILLIAMS (D) JOHNPAUL IVEC (R) Thanks for reading! Since September 2001, Positively Naperville has been in print monthly and online daily. Look for our monthly publication in racks at local supermarkets and more than 30 locations. Our dedicated supporters are mentioned on the front of every issue and we truly appreciate every one of them! In response to phone calls and emails, PN does not endorse candidates. Hyperlinks to candidate websites have been included upon request. We make no assumptions! It’s our hope that fiscally-responsible, educated citizens are registered voters to cast ballots. Thanks for reading and for heading to the polls during the General Election, ready to be prepared for the Consolidated Municipal Elections in the Spring of 2027. If any candidate has been omitted unintentionally, kindly let us know. Thank you.

One more thing… Campaign buttons were a prominent part of political campaigns before the days of social media, always a way to engage in pleasant conversation about qualified candidates and important issues when out and about in the community. These days, politicians and their supporters constantly push their messages via TV ads, emails and mobile-phone alerts. Other supporters express their opinions via social media. And it’s become harder and harder to have honest, heartfelt and civilized discussions about the candidates, their qualities and their differences.

Some sources try to provide info such as this Voter’s Guide with links to candidate websites when requested. And what about those old campaign buttons that date back to 1919? They reflect lots of different opinions. Some voters collect them!

Other voters wear non-partisan button-look-like stickers received at the polls on the Election Day. —PN