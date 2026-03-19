North Central College: Don’t Miss Out on This Exceptional College

This spring, high school seniors are making their college decision. As someone who graduated from Naperville North High School nearly two years ago, I know how stressful it can be to choose where to continue your education. The decision is not a simple one, nor is it something to be taken lightly. Have you considered that an excellent college is located just a few miles away?

North Central College was my choice. Before I was an official student, I already felt welcomed during a campus tour and many conversations with warm and enthusiastic faculty. But back then, I was only looking from the “outside.” Once I started attending North Central — experiencing it from the “inside” — I realized that it truly exceeded my expectations. The positive environment makes my school days bright, and the small class sizes create great professor-student relationships that help me succeed. Furthermore, financial aid and scholarships such as Rotary Club of Naperville’s Make a Difference — North Central College Scholarship and the Jeanene Yule Scholarship for Excellence in Teacher Education help make my education more affordable. Also, being close to home enables me to always have my family’s support beside me.

North Central College also offers amazing opportunities to develop as a professional. As a Chinese Education major, I work as a speaking center and Chinese tutor on campus, which helps me expand my teaching skills. Last summer, I conducted research as part of North Central’s Summer Undergraduate Scholarship Program, which gives undergraduate students the opportunity to conduct paid research with a faculty mentor. Under the guidance of Dr. Jinai Sun, professor of Chinese, I explored the role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in education — learning best practices for using AI while further developing my intellect and preparing for my future career. I look forward to further growth in my field.

If you’re a Naperville high school senior, I’d encourage you not to overlook North Central College. A good college isn’t defined by a far-from-home location. It is defined by a warm environment, supportive faculty, and valuable opportunities — helping you transform and grow as a person and professional. North Central College is an institution that does just that.