Naperville Woman’s Club News – Candlelit Evening Offers Soothing Classical & Contemporary Music

The Naperville Woman’s Club will host an Illumination Concert on Fri., April 24, featuring the evocative, globally-inspired music of Quartet 61. Set in the warm glow of more than 200 candles, the evening promises an intimate and memorable musical experience within the NWC’s historic Clubhouse—known as the Old Stone Church—located at 14 S. Washington Street in downtown Naperville.

Candlelight will dance across the building’s stained-glass windows and rich wooden accents, enhancing the beauty and serenity of the space. Quartet 61 is an eclectic ensemble of harp, guitar, violin, and cello, celebrated for their richly textured sound and world-music influences. Their program will feature a French-inspired theme spanning classical and contemporary works, familiar standards, and gypsy jazz.

As candles softly flicker throughout the space, guests will be immersed in an atmosphere that blends artistry, elegance, and quiet reflection. The evening will begin with a reception at 6:30PM, during which guests may purchase wine, beer, or non-alcoholic beverages (cash only). The performance will begin promptly at 7:30PM. Doors will close at 7:25PM, and no admittance will be allowed after that time in order to preserve the serene atmosphere of the concert.

Tickets are $50 (non-refundable). Seating is limited and is general admission.

There is convenient parking with handicap access. You will receive a 20% Lennon’s dining voucher at check-in, valid until May. Lennon’s is located in the heart of downtown Naperville at 16 W. Jefferson Street. To purchase, visit www.simpletix.com/e/illumination-concert.

This concert also supports a meaningful cause. All proceeds will benefit the Naperville Woman’s Club’s charities and scholarships.

Founded in 1897, NWC is dedicated to community improvement through volunteer service and charitable giving, including community art events and the awarding of five scholarships annually. The Naperville Woman’s Club is also a proud member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC), an international organization whose members impact communities locally and globally through innovative projects.

For more information about NWC, visit napervillewomansclub.org.

Submitted by Nancy de la Hoz, Ways & Means Committee