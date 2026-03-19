Mark Stanley Schmidt: Master Mason Served Many in Naperville

Mark Stanley Schmidt was born April 5, 1906, in Polo, Ogle County, Illinois, the son of Rev. Louis Carl Schmidt and Mabel Catherine Mohr.

Mark came to Naperville with his parents in 1910 when his father became the Pastor of Grace Evangelical Church.

He was graduated from Naperville High School in 1923 and attended North Central College in 1924.

First employed in the office of the Kroehler Furniture Manufacturing Company for about a year after college, he then became the office manager for Rife Cleaners in Naperville.

On April 29, 1928, he married Adele Marie Hubbard at the home of his parents in Peoria, IL. Mark and Adele were the parents of one son, Mark Stanley II.

Mark was employed with the Cock Robin and Prince Castle restaurants for many years as the office manager and then as the Assistant General Manager.

He also had been the manager and was the Secretary/Treasurer of the Naperville Savings and Loan Association at the time of his death.

Playing the French horn, Mark joined the Naperville Municipal Band at a young age where in later years, he served as the Secretary/Treasurer. He was active in the Young Republicans Club and the YMCA.

Mark helped found Edward Hospital and served as the secretary of the board in 1959 when the Edward Hospital District was established. He also served as President of the Hospital Board for one term in 1967.

He and his wife helped to reenergize the Cub Scout and Boy Scout Program in Naperville, and he served on the DuPage Boy Scout Council and the National Council of Boy Scouts of America.

Mark served on the Board of Education for District 78 from 1947 to 1955, the Naperville Plan Commission, the Naperville Citizens Advisory Council, and Naperville Elderly Housing Inc. He was also a member of Rotary International, and served as a board member and President in 1954 of the Naperville Club.

Mark was raised a Master Mason August 18, 1931, and exalted a Royal Arch Mason October 19, 1963.

Mark Stanley Schmidt died December 14, 1969, at Methodist Hospital in Houston, Texas, where he had been flown in an attempt to save his life. The members of Euclid Lodge performed the simple Masonic Funeral ritual and memorial services were conducted at the Ackman Funeral Home. Mark was buried in the Naperville Cemetery.