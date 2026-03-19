It’s a Big Orange Day for Illinois, followed by St. Baldricks on Friday

Above / With support from his family and friends, Paul Felstrup is ready for his another head shave in support of St. Baldrick’s. He’s also known to wear orange throughout the year during other fundraisers and spirit days. (Felstrup Family Photo)

Paul Felstrup writes that it’s his “honor to join faculty and students at Naperville North High School (recognizing 55 years since I was a student there), participating in their St. Patrick’s event Fri., March 20.”

Again, Felstrup will have his hair cut at NNHS, this year it’s Fri., March 20, 2026.

“This will be my 26th shave for the cause!” he writes, with a little March Madness also on his mind.

Wearin’ of the Orange Challenge

Assistant to the City Manager Marcie Schatz has once again supported the fundraising effort with the Wearin’ of the Orange Challenge, Felstrup continued.

“Today, Thurs., March 19, to support the fellas and WOMEN who gave us exciting-if not topsy-turvy basketball campaigns for the Fighting ILLINI and the Tennessee Vols (and both teams are ranked and in need of some really good JUJU). Please wear something ORANGE, and check in at the desk of the Community Services Team at the Municipal Center first floor East Wing between the hours of 8AM-5PM today.”

Felstrup added more saying, “Marcie is contributing $3.00 per person wearing the ORANGE (and a hat, scarf, post-it note, sweater, jacket, hoodie, sweatshirt with anything approaching ORANGE will qualify)! You can even participate VIRTUALLY by texting me a pic, if you cannot make it to the office! I will then personally match that total for the cau$e.”

In addition, here is a link to the St. Baldrick’s donation page for the event: www.stbaldricks.org/participants/mypage/1182526/2026

Felstrup expressed appreciation for all support, hoping everyone will wear something orange Thurs., March 19, and cheer on the Illini Thursday evening for March Madness, the 2026 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship.

No. 3 Illinois vs No. 14 Penn tips off at 8:25PM Thurs., March 19, from Bon Secours Wellness Arena (Greenville, South Carolina).

Family Photo courtesy Paul Felstrup