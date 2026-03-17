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Voter’s Guide / Primary Election Day / 6AM-7PM Tues., March 17

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Today, Tuesday, March 17, marks the 2026 Primary Election, the date when voters can pull a Democratic OR Republican ballot to pick the candidates who will appear on the ballot on Tues., Nov. 3, 2026.

Good Morning, Naperville! Remember to be in line to cast a ballot in the Primary Election by 7PM. Every vote counts. Thank you.

As an American citizen and resident of Naperville, Illinois, it’s PN’s hope that every registered voter will responsibly and properly assess hopefuls aiming to serve in government leadership.

Is the candidate qualified? Is the candidate experienced? Where does the candidate stand on important policy issues? Where does the candidate stand on fiscal responsibility? Does the candidate know how to read a budget? If an incumbent, what’s the candidate’s voting record? Does the candidate communicate and listen well? Would you consider your candidates to have common sense? Is the candidate accessible?

Important Primary Election results determine all candidates who make it on the ballot to represent each political party in advance of the General Election in November. The Primary is simply the beginning, a time when determining the best qualified candidates is important. And it takes a little time.

Yet, if you don’t have time to research all candidates, it’s OK to leave space for an unknown candidate blank. Your Primary ballot will not be nullified if you vote only for the candidates you strongly endorse. By law, election officials must count all ballots, even those containing blanks.

The most important part of every election is for registered voters to vote.

Scroll down for Candidate Listing… PN’s unofficial list of hopefuls on the Primary ballot aiming to win a spot for the Midterm General Election is posted below. Democratic candidates and Republican candidates are listed along party lines. None of the “write-in” candidates are listed, but “write-ins” are permitted at the polls. (Be sure to know proper names of candidates who seek “write-ins.”)

Are you a registered Independent? Voters identified as “Independent” who pull an Independent ballot can weigh in on the Naperville Park District referendum. That’s it. Independent voters have little to consider in the Primary 2026. No candidates appear on the Independent ballot. However, according to the Board of Elections, at the primary, independent voters are welcome to simply choose which party’s ballot they want. Voters can switch parties each primary.

DuPage County and Will County voters who reside in Naperville, partisan or not, can weigh in on the Naperville Park District proposition to fund a $120 million referendum. (The question as it appears on the ballot is posted below, after the long lists of Primary Election hopefuls.)

Mid-afternoon update received from DuPage County Clerk’s Office

WHEATON / As of 2PM on Mar. 17, 2026, 115,069 voters out of 636,822 registered voters have voted in DuPage County for a turnout of 18.07% percent.

According to the County Clerk Jean Kaczmarek’s email, 41,212 voters took advantage of in-person Early Voting. In addition, 35,966 out of 73,822 requested Vote-By-Mail ballots have been received and verified as of this afternoon. Plus, as of 2PM, 37,891 voters so far have voted in-person on Election Day.

In 2014, the final midterm primary turnout was 19.19%.

In 2018, the final midterm primary turnout was 24.88%

In 2022, the final midterm primary turnout was 22.79%.

Remember! DuPage County voters can take advantage of the opportunity to vote at any polling place throughout the county before 7PM.

Properly placed nonpolitical yard signs are OK to leave up on the “building-side” of the sidewalk. Yard signs planted in the parkway along the street are not permitted. (PN File Photo)

CANDIDATE LISTING for NAPERVILLE VOTERS

(*Candidate Official Websites Linked Upon Request Only*)

Democratic Blue / Republican Red

DEMOCRATIC PARTY

FEDERAL

UNITED STATES SENATE

U.S. SENATOR (Vote for one)

KEVIN RYAN

ROBIN KELLY

JULIANA STRATTON

RAJA KRISHNAMOORTHI

STEVE BOTSFORD JR.

BRYAN MAXWELL

JONATHAN DEAN

SEAN BROWN

AWISI A. BUSTOS

CHRISTOPHER SWANN

STATE OF ILLINOIS

GOVERNOR & LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

JB PRITZKER / CHRISTIAN MITCHELL

ATTORNEY GENERAL

KWAME RAOUL

SECRETARY OF STATE

ALEXI GIANNOULIAS

FOR COMPTROLLER (Vote for one)

KARINA VILLA

STEPHANIE A. KIFOWIT*

HOLLY KIM

MARGARET CROKE

FOR TREASURER 

MICHAEL W. FRERICHS

CONGRESS

6TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

SEAN CASTEN

JOSEPH “JOEY” RUSEVICH*

11th CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

BILL FOSTER

14th CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

LAUREN UNDERWOOD

FOR STATE CENTRAL COMMITTEEPERSON

11TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

(Vote for not more than two)

ANNE STAVA

JANET YANG ROHR

PETER JANKO

DANIEL HEBREARD

14th CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

(Vote for not more than two)

HARRY BENTON

MICHAEL CROWNER

CHRISTINE BENSON

FOR STATE SENATOR

21st LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT

LAURA ELLMAN

42ND LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT

LINDA HOLMES

FOR REPRESENTATIVE IN THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY

41ST REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT

JANET YANG ROHR

 

81ST REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT

ANNE STAVA

84TH REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT (Vote for one)

JARED PLOGER

SABA HAIDER

JUDICIAL

JUDGE OF THE APPELLATE COURT

THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT (To fill the vacancy of the Hon. Mary W. McDade) (Vote for one)

JOHN PAVICH

JUDGE OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

TWELFTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT FIRST SUBCIRCUIT (To fill the vacancy of the Hon. David M. Carlson)

AMY CHRISTIANSEN

TWELFTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT THIRD SUBCIRCUIT (To fill the vacancy of the Hon. John C. Anderson) (Vote for one)

SONNI CHOI WILLIAMS

TWELFTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT FIFTH SUBCIRCUIT (To fill the vacancy of the Hon. Barbara N. Petrungaro) (Vote for one)

No Candidate

DUPAGE COUNTY

COUNTY CLERK / (Vote for one)

PAULA DEACON GARCIA

JEAN KACZMAREK

COUNTY SHERIFF /

PETER JOSEPH COOLIDGE

COUNTY TREASURER /

YEENA YOO

COUNTY BOARD PRESIDENT

DEB CONROY

BOARD MEMBER DISTRICT 5 / (Vote For 2: / 4 – YEAR TERM)

SADIA COVERT*

MARYLEE LEU*

IAN HOLZHAUER

BOARD MEMBER DISTRICT 5 / 2 – YEAR TERM)

DAWN DESART

FOREST PRESERVE PRESIDENT

DANIEL HEBREARD

FOREST PRESERVE DISTRICT 5

BARBARA A. O’MEARA

DUPAGE COUNTY REGIONAL SUPERINTENDENT OF SCHOOLS 

REBECCA GAMBOA

REGIONAL SUPERINTENDENT OF SCHOOLS /

THERESA ROUSE

WILL COUNTY

COUNTY CLERK /

MICHELLE STIFF

COUNTY SHERIFF / (Vote For 1)

PATRICK JONES

DAN JUNGLES

COUNTY TREASURER /

TIM BROPHY

BOARD MEMBER DISTRICT 9 (Vote for 2)

DESTINEE ORTIZ

ALEX ZAPIEN

REPUBLICAN PARTY

FEDERAL

UNITED STATES SENATE

U.S. SENATOR (Vote for one)

CASEY CHLEBEK

DON TRACY*

CARY CAPPARELLI

PAMELA DENISE LONG*

JIMMY LEE TILLMAN, II

JEANNIE EVANS

STATE OF ILLINOIS

GOVERNOR & LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR (Vote for one)

TED DABROWSKI / CARRIE MENDOZA*

JAMES MENDRICK / ROBERT RENTERIA

DARREN BAILEY / AARON B. DEL MAR

RICK HEIDNER / CHRISTINA NEITZKE-TROIKE

ATTORNEY GENERAL

ROBERT W. FIORETTI

SECRETARY OF STATE (Vote for one)

WALTER ADAMCZYK

DIANE M. HARRIS*

COMPTROLLER 

BRYAN DREW

FOR TREASURER 

No Candidate

CONGRESS

REPRESENTATIVE IN CONGRESS

6TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 

NIKI CONFORTI*

SKYLAR DUENSIGN*

11TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT (Vote for one)

JEFF WALTER

MICHAEL PIERCE*

CHARLIE KIM

TEDORA BROWN

14TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT (Vote for one)

GARY VICIAN

JAMES T. “JIM” MARTER*

FOR STATE SENATOR

21st LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT

JULIE BERKOWICZ

41st  LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT 

JOHN CURRAN

FOR REPRESENTATIVE IN THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY

41ST REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT

AJAY GUPTA*

81ST REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT

LAURA HOIS

84TH REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT

BRIAN SCOPA

JUDICIAL

JUDGE OF THE APPELLATE COURT THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

(To fill the vacancy of the Hon. Mary W. McDade) (Vote for one)

JASON A. HELLAND

MARK SENAK

JUDGE OF THE CIRCUIT COURT THIRD 12TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT / 1ST SUBCIRCUIT

(To fill the vacancy of the Hon. David M. Carlson) (Vote for one)

JOHNPAUL IVEC

DUPAGE COUNTY

COUNTY CLERK /

PATRICIA KLADIS-SCHIAPPA*

COUNTY SHERIFF / (Vote for one)

EDMOND (EDDIE) MOORE

SEAN T. NOONAN*

COUNTY TREASURER /

GWEN HENRY

BOARD MEMBER DISTRICT 5 / (Vote for 2: / 4 – YEAR TERM)

CHRIS JACKS

BOARD MEMBER DISTRICT 5 / 2 – YEAR TERM)

DANIEL ALEGANDRO LOMALI

FOREST PRESERVE

PRESIDENT

CARL SCHULTZ

DISTRICT 5

MICHAEL FARMER

REGIONAL SUPERINTENDENT OF SCHOOLS /

AMBER M. QUIRK

FOR STATE SENATOR

42nd LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT

EDGARDO “EDDIE” PEREZ

WILL COUNTY

COUNTY CLERK /

ANNETTE PARKER

COUNTY SHERIFF / (Vote for one)

JUSTIN FIALKO

JAMES “JIM” REILLY

COUNTY TREASURER / (Vote for one)

CARMEN MAURELLA III

RAJ “PI” PILLAI

WILL COUNTY BOARD – DISTRICT 9

RAQUEL M. MITCHELL

PRECINCT COMMITTEEPERSON WHEATLAND 002 / (Vote for one)

LOUIS M. HALKIAS

 

 

PROPOSITION TO ISSUE $120,000,000 PARK BONDS

Shall the Naperville Park District, DuPage and Will Counties, Illinois, improve parks and facilities, including constructing a multipurpose indoor activity center at Frontier Sports Complex, which would provide fitness and exercise rooms, walking and jogging track, gymnasiums, indoor swimming pools and rooms for programs and community activities, and acquiring land for the purpose of preserving, restoring, and maintaining open spaces and extending trails, and issue its bonds to the amount of $120,000,000 for the purpose of paying the costs thereof?

Educated votes matter most for General Primary Election…

Voters are urged to get to know candidates before heading to the polls.

Also, remember to send mail-in ballots well in advance of Election Day. Some USPS mailing and handling procedures have changed. Mail early-voting ballots early. USPS suggests before the post offices closes at end of March 16, 2026. (If you have a mail-in ballot and now have decided to vote in person, be sure to take the mail-in ballot with you to the polls.)

Let’s hope the most qualified and dedicated hopefuls from both political parties end up on the ballot for the Midterm Election on Nov. 3, 2026. Thanks again for taking a little time to be an educated voter!

Public safety led the way along Jefferson Avenue during the annual WSI St. Patrick’s Parade on March 14, 2026. (PN Photo)

March 14 / West Suburban Irish St. Patrick’s Parade in downtown Naperville / Since the mid-1990s, the parade has been a fun time to put on the green for local, state and national candidates running in Primary Election when thousands of spectators line the streets for the downtown Naperville event. The annual parade provided a great opportunity to get in front of voters three days before Election Day on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17! Check the line up! See 100 parade entries posted at WSIrish.org. Did your candidates march in the Naperville parade in support of the West Suburban Irish to celebrate St. Patrick?

March 17 / Primary Election Day! Polls are open from 6AM to 7PM. Candidates who advance to the General Midterm Election will be identified with *** after the results are tallied.

March 20 & March 21 / 2026 Spring Sign Recycling Event at 421 N. County Farm Road in Wheaton / All DuPage County Candidates are welcome to recycle campaign signs from 3PM to 5:30PM Fri., March 20, and 9AM to Noon on Sat., March 21. Welcome the first day of spring and the end of the Primary season by taking down and recycling ALL campaign sign planted in the local landscape! Thanks to all hopefuls for collecting signs immediately following the closing of polls on Primary Election Day at 7PM on Tues., March 17.

(2019 PN File Photo)

Campaign buttons were a prominent part of elections before the days of social media, always a way to engage in conversation about qualified candidates and important issues when out and about in the community. These days, politicians and their supporters constantly push their messages via TV ads, emails and mobile-phone alerts. Other supporters express their opinions via social media.

Some sources try to provide info such as this Voter’s Guide. And those old campaign buttons that date back to 1936? They reflect lots of different opinions. Some voters collect them! —PN

DuPage County Residents!

Polls are open from 6AM to 7PM on Election Day, March 17, 2026

DuPage County residents can vote at the following locations:

  • Naperville Municipal Center in Meeting Rooms A & B, 400 S. Eagle St. 
  • Fox Valley Mall – 195 Fox Valley Center Dr. (Entrance #1 Unit E2)
  • Nichols Library – 200 W. Jefferson Ave. 
  • Naper Library – 2035 S. Naper Blvd. 

Will County Residents!

Polls are open from 6AM to 7PM on Election Day, March 17, 2026

Will County residents can vote early at the following locations:

  • Main Level-Near City Clerk’s Office, Naperville Municipal Center, 400 S. Eagle St. 
  • 95th Street Library, 3015 Cedar Glade Dr.

Any qualified registered voter in Will County is eligible to cast a Vote by Mail ballot. Will County also maintains a mail-in vote drop box in Naperville at the 95th Street Library, 3015 Cedar Glade Dr.

Posted March 16, 2026 / In response to phone calls and emails, PN does not endorse candidates. Hyperlinks to candidate websites have been included upon request. We make no assumptions!

It’s our hope that fiscally-responsible, educated voters cast ballots. Thanks for reading and for heading to the polls.

All the hopefuls as well as poll locations were previously posted when Early Voting began. This post has been edited for a shorter read. Click here to read the much longer original post that also aims to engage voters in the Primary.

All informed voters who cast ballots are appreciated! 

Last Updated, 8AM March 17, 2026, Happy St. Patrick’s Day!

 

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PN Editor
PN Editor
An editor is someone who prepares content for publishing. It entered English, the American Language, via French. Its modern sense for newspapers has been around since about 1800.
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