Nutrition Knowledge – A Spoonful of Sugar?

Added sugars and naturally occurring sugars both raise blood glucose—but they don’t affect the body in the same way.

All sugars are carbohydrates, and during digestion they are broken down into glucose, the body’s primary fuel source. Whether sugar comes from fruit, milk or a cookie, it ultimately enters the bloodstream as glucose. The speed and context of absorption is where the biggest difference lies.

Naturally occurring sugars are found in whole foods like fruit (fructose) and dairy (lactose). These foods can also contain fiber, protein, fat, water, vitamins and minerals. Fiber and fat in particular slow digestion, which leads to a more gradual rise in blood glucose. For example, eating an apple typically produces a steadier glucose response than drinking apple juice because the intact fiber slows absorption.

Added sugars, on the other hand, are incorporated during processing or preparation—such as in soda, candy, baked goods and sweetened beverages. These foods often lack fiber and protein, allowing glucose to enter the bloodstream more quickly. This can result in a sharper, faster rise in blood sugar, especially when consumed alone in liquid form. The nutrition labeling on packaged food now indicates total sugar and added sugar, which is helpful as we explore our options for foods we consume.

Don’t forget, glucose rises after eating are normal. The pancreas releases insulin to help move glucose into cells for energy. In healthy individuals, the body regulates this process efficiently. However, over time, frequent intake of large amounts of refined carbohydrates and added sugars—especially in the context of excess calories and low fiber intake—may contribute to insulin resistance, which can also affect inflammation and weight gain.

Remember, our goal is to nourish our body, and whole foods provide nutrients that support balanced glucose responses, while highly refined sources are easier to over consume, lower in nutrients, and may lead to greater variability in blood sugar.