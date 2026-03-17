Naperville Gardener – Getting To Know Illinois Houseplants

March is when I tend to my houseplants—repotting, dividing and general grooming (removing dead leaves, cutting back, etc.)—before they get ignored as I tend to their outdoor siblings. I anxiously wait for spring, but for now, indoor gardening will have to do.

Illinois doesn’t have an official state-designated houseplant, but several have been identified as our favorites. Aloe vera is widely available, resistant to insects and easy to grow. It is best to grow them in clay pots with potting soil for cacti and succulents. They need water only when the soil is dry, which means they don’t need a lot of attention—just a happy glance now and then.

The variety is impressive and as the plant grows, “pups” appear around the edges of the “mother” plant. When the pot looks crowded, you can pot the pups and have more aloe vera plants to share or to place around your home. Cut the pup from the mother plant and put in a new pot filled with potting soil. Wait a week before you water, giving it time to settle in, then water as usual.

Another favorite of Illinois residents is the spider plant, also a low maintenance plant. They will grow in low to indirect light, but the brighter the light, the brighter the stripes will be. Plant them in a well-draining potting soil. My favorite is one for indoor plants as it helps keep fungus gnats from invading houseplants.

The spider plant produces “babies” that make the plant look like little spiders going out to play. These can be potted to grow into new, separate plants. Cut off the babies and put them in a glass of water. When roots have formed, they are ready to be planted. As an added bonus, they also help purify the air.

If you’re new to growing houseplants, give these a try. Perhaps some day one of them will be voted “Illinois State Houseplant.”