Loaves & Fishes: Chef Showdown Returns – Where Great Chefs Rally for a Greater Cause

By Debbie White

Naperville food lovers, mark your calendars for April 16 as Loaves & Fishes Community Services hosts its eagerly anticipated annual Chef Showdown event, an unforgettable evening where culinary artistry meets community impact.

More than a spirited competition, Chef Showdown is a celebration of what happens when our community comes together to ensure families across DuPage, Kane, Kendall, and Will counties have access to healthy food and supportive services.

This year’s culinary battle features executive chefs from Naperville’s Hugo Frog Bar & Fish House and Hinsdale’s Vistro Prime. Using ingredients gathered earlier in the week from the Loaves & Fishes’ market, the chefs will craft a three-course meal while competing for top honors. A distinguished panel of judges, including Julie Christman, President and CEO of the Community Foundation of the Fox River Valley; Yvette Saba, President of Endeavor Health Edward Hospital and System Executive for the Endeavor Health Cardiovascular Institute; and Paula Deacon Garcia, DuPage County Board Member, will evaluate each dish for taste, presentation, and creativity.

Adding to the excitement, celebrity sous chefs Jacque Clermont, Director of Community Relations at Naperville School District 203; Casey Cuevas, Deputy Mayor of Aurora; Jorge Ibarra, Market President at BMO U.S.; and Chris Phalon, Financial Advisor at Edward Jones, will assist the competing chefs. While witnessing the high-energy competition, attendees of the event will enjoy exceptional fare from My Chef Catering.

Beyond the friendly rivalry and delicious cuisine, Chef Showdown plays a vital role in advancing Loaves & Fishes’ vision to end hunger and transform lives. Proceeds support access to fresh produce, dairy, proteins, and other nutritious staples, along with CARES programs that promote long-term stability and self-sufficiency.

Join us on April 16 to savor the flavors, support your neighbors, and help strengthen our community.

For tickets, visit www.loaves-fishes.org, and for event sponsorship information, please reach out to dwhite@loaves-fishes.org.

Debbie White is the Senior Director of Donor & Corporate Engagement at Loaves & Fishes Community Services. Contact her at dwhite@loaves-fishes.org or visit www.loaves-fishes.org.