Voter’s Guide / Primary Election Day / 6AM-7PM Tues., March 17

Tuesday, March 17, marks the 2026 Primary Election, the date when voters can pull a Democratic OR Republican ballot to pick the candidates who will appear on the ballot on Tues., Nov. 3, 2026.
As an American citizen and resident of Naperville, Illinois, it’s PN’s hope that every registered voter will responsibly and properly assess hopefuls aiming to serve in government leadership. Is the candidate qualified? Is the candidate experienced? Where does the candidate stand on important policy issues? Where does the candidate stand on fiscal responsibility? Does the candidate know how to read a budget? If an incumbent, what’s the candidate’s voting record? Does the candidate communicate and listen well? Is the candidate accessible?
Important Primary Election results determine all candidates who make it on the ballot to represent each political party in advance of the General Election in November. The Primary is simply the beginning, a time when determining the best qualified candidates is important. And it takes a little time.
Yet, if you don’t have time to research all candidates, it’s OK to leave space for an unknown candidate blank. Your Primary ballot will not be nullified if you vote only for the candidates you strongly endorse. By law, election officials must count all ballots, even those containing blanks.
The most important part of every election is for registered voters to vote.
Scroll down for Candidate Listing… PN’s unofficial list of hopefuls on the Primary ballot aiming to win a spot for the Midterm General Election is posted below. Democratic candidates and Republican candidates are listed along party lines. None of the “write-in” candidates are listed, but “write-ins” are permitted at the polls. (Be sure to know proper names of candidates who seek “write-ins.”)
Are you a registered Independent? Voters identified as “Independent” who pull an Independent ballot can weigh in on the Naperville Park District referendum. That’s it. Independent voters have little to consider in the Primary 2026. No candidates appear on the Independent ballot. However, according to the Board of Elections, at the primary, independent voters are welcome to simply choose which party’s ballot they want. Voters can switch parties each primary.
DuPage County and Will County voters who reside in Naperville, partisan or not, can weigh in on the Naperville Park District proposition to fund a $120 million referendum. (The question as it appears on the ballot is posted below, after the long lists of Primary Election hopefuls.)
CANDIDATE LISTING for NAPERVILLE VOTERS
(*Candidate Official Websites Linked Upon Request Only*)
Democratic Blue / Republican Red
DEMOCRATIC PARTY
FEDERAL
UNITED STATES SENATE
U.S. SENATOR (Vote for one)
KEVIN RYAN
ROBIN KELLY
JULIANA STRATTON
RAJA KRISHNAMOORTHI
STEVE BOTSFORD JR.
BRYAN MAXWELL
JONATHAN DEAN
SEAN BROWN
AWISI A. BUSTOS
CHRISTOPHER SWANN
STATE OF ILLINOIS
GOVERNOR & LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR
JB PRITZKER / CHRISTIAN MITCHELL
ATTORNEY GENERAL
KWAME RAOUL
SECRETARY OF STATE
ALEXI GIANNOULIAS
FOR COMPTROLLER (Vote for one)
KARINA VILLA
HOLLY KIM
MARGARET CROKE
FOR TREASURER
MICHAEL W. FRERICHS
CONGRESS
6TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT
SEAN CASTEN
11th CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT
BILL FOSTER
14th CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT
LAUREN UNDERWOOD
FOR STATE CENTRAL COMMITTEEPERSON
11TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT
(Vote for not more than two)
ANNE STAVA
JANET YANG ROHR
PETER JANKO
DANIEL HEBREARD
14th CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT
(Vote for not more than two)
HARRY BENTON
MICHAEL CROWNER
CHRISTINE BENSON
FOR STATE SENATOR
21st LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT
LAURA ELLMAN
42ND LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT
LINDA HOLMES
FOR REPRESENTATIVE IN THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY
41ST REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT
JANET YANG ROHR
81ST REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT
ANNE STAVA
84TH REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT (Vote for one)
JARED PLOGER
SABA HAIDER
JUDICIAL
JUDGE OF THE APPELLATE COURT
THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT (To fill the vacancy of the Hon. Mary W. McDade) (Vote for one)
JOHN PAVICH
JUDGE OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
TWELFTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT FIRST SUBCIRCUIT (To fill the vacancy of the Hon. David M. Carlson)
AMY CHRISTIANSEN
TWELFTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT THIRD SUBCIRCUIT (To fill the vacancy of the Hon. John C. Anderson) (Vote for one)
SONNI CHOI WILLIAMS
TWELFTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT FIFTH SUBCIRCUIT (To fill the vacancy of the Hon. Barbara N. Petrungaro) (Vote for one)
No Candidate
DUPAGE COUNTY
COUNTY CLERK / (Vote for one)
PAULA DEACON GARCIA
JEAN KACZMAREK
COUNTY SHERIFF /
PETER JOSEPH COOLIDGE
COUNTY TREASURER /
YEENA YOO
COUNTY BOARD PRESIDENT
DEB CONROY
BOARD MEMBER DISTRICT 5 / (Vote For 2: / 4 – YEAR TERM)
IAN HOLZHAUER
BOARD MEMBER DISTRICT 5 / 2 – YEAR TERM)
DAWN DESART
FOREST PRESERVE PRESIDENT /
DANIEL HEBREARD
FOREST PRESERVE DISTRICT 5 /
BARBARA A. O’MEARA
DUPAGE COUNTY REGIONAL SUPERINTENDENT OF SCHOOLS
REBECCA GAMBOA
REGIONAL SUPERINTENDENT OF SCHOOLS /
THERESA ROUSE
WILL COUNTY
COUNTY CLERK /
MICHELLE STIFF
COUNTY SHERIFF / (Vote For 1)
PATRICK JONES
DAN JUNGLES
COUNTY TREASURER /
TIM BROPHY
BOARD MEMBER DISTRICT 9 (Vote for 2)
DESTINEE ORTIZ
ALEX ZAPIEN
REPUBLICAN PARTY
FEDERAL
UNITED STATES SENATE
U.S. SENATOR (Vote for one)
CASEY CHLEBEK
CARY CAPPARELLI
JIMMY LEE TILLMAN, II
JEANNIE EVANS
STATE OF ILLINOIS
GOVERNOR & LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR (Vote for one)
TED DABROWSKI / CARRIE MENDOZA*
JAMES MENDRICK / ROBERT RENTERIA
DARREN BAILEY / AARON B. DEL MAR
RICK HEIDNER / CHRISTINA NEITZKE-TROIKE
ATTORNEY GENERAL
ROBERT W. FIORETTI
SECRETARY OF STATE (Vote for one)
WALTER ADAMCZYK
COMPTROLLER
BRYAN DREW
FOR TREASURER
No Candidate
CONGRESS
REPRESENTATIVE IN CONGRESS
6TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT
11TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT (Vote for one)
JEFF WALTER
CHARLIE KIM
TEDORA BROWN
14TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT (Vote for one)
GARY VICIAN
FOR STATE SENATOR
21st LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT
JULIE BERKOWICZ
41st LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT
JOHN CURRAN
FOR REPRESENTATIVE IN THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY
41ST REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT
81ST REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT
LAURA HOIS
84TH REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT
BRIAN SCOPA
JUDICIAL
JUDGE OF THE APPELLATE COURT THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT
(To fill the vacancy of the Hon. Mary W. McDade) (Vote for one)
JASON A. HELLAND
MARK SENAK
JUDGE OF THE CIRCUIT COURT THIRD 12TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT / 1ST SUBCIRCUIT
(To fill the vacancy of the Hon. David M. Carlson) (Vote for one)
JOHNPAUL IVEC
DUPAGE COUNTY
COUNTY CLERK /
COUNTY SHERIFF / (Vote for one)
EDMOND (EDDIE) MOORE
COUNTY TREASURER /
GWEN HENRY
BOARD MEMBER DISTRICT 5 / (Vote for 2: / 4 – YEAR TERM)
CHRIS JACKS
BOARD MEMBER DISTRICT 5 / 2 – YEAR TERM)
DANIEL ALEGANDRO LOMALI
FOREST PRESERVE
PRESIDENT
CARL SCHULTZ
DISTRICT 5
MICHAEL FARMER
REGIONAL SUPERINTENDENT OF SCHOOLS /
AMBER M. QUIRK
FOR STATE SENATOR
42nd LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT
EDGARDO “EDDIE” PEREZ
WILL COUNTY
COUNTY CLERK /
ANNETTE PARKER
COUNTY SHERIFF / (Vote for one)
JUSTIN FIALKO
JAMES “JIM” REILLY
COUNTY TREASURER / (Vote for one)
CARMEN MAURELLA III
RAJ “PI” PILLAI
WILL COUNTY BOARD – DISTRICT 9
RAQUEL M. MITCHELL
PRECINCT COMMITTEEPERSON WHEATLAND 002 / (Vote for one)
LOUIS M. HALKIAS
PROPOSITION TO ISSUE $120,000,000 PARK BONDS
Shall the Naperville Park District, DuPage and Will Counties, Illinois, improve parks and facilities, including constructing a multipurpose indoor activity center at Frontier Sports Complex, which would provide fitness and exercise rooms, walking and jogging track, gymnasiums, indoor swimming pools and rooms for programs and community activities, and acquiring land for the purpose of preserving, restoring, and maintaining open spaces and extending trails, and issue its bonds to the amount of $120,000,000 for the purpose of paying the costs thereof?
Educated votes matter most for General Primary Election…
Voters are urged to get to know candidates before heading to the polls.
Also, remember to send mail-in ballots well in advance of Election Day. Some USPS mailing and handling procedures have changed. Mail early-voting ballots early. USPS suggests before the post offices closes at end of March 16, 2026. (If you have a mail-in ballot and now have decided to vote in person, be sure to take the mail-in ballot with you to the polls.)
Let’s hope the most qualified and dedicated hopefuls from both political parties end up on the ballot for the Midterm Election on Nov. 3, 2026. Thanks again for taking a little time to be an educated voter!
March 14 / West Suburban Irish St. Patrick’s Parade in downtown Naperville / Since the mid-1990s, the parade has been a fun time to put on the green for local, state and national candidates running in Primary Election when thousands of spectators line the streets for the downtown Naperville event. The annual parade provided a great opportunity to get in front of voters three days before Election Day on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17! Check the line up! See 100 parade entries posted at WSIrish.org. Did your candidates march in the Naperville parade in support of the West Suburban Irish?
March 17 / Primary Election Day! Polls are open from 6AM to 7PM. Candidates who advance to the General Midterm Election will be identified with *** after the results are tallied.
March 20 & March 21 / 2026 Spring Sign Recycling Event at 421 N. County Farm Road in Wheaton / All DuPage County Candidates are welcome to recycle campaign signs from 3PM to 5:30PM Fri., March 20, and 9AM to Noon on Sat., March 21. Welcome the first day of spring and the end of the Primary season by taking down and recycling ALL campaign sign planted in the local landscape! Thanks to all hopefuls for collecting signs immediately following the closing of polls on Primary Election Day at 7PM on Tues., March 17.
DuPage County Residents!
Polls are open from 6AM to 7PM on Election Day, March 17, 2026
DuPage County residents can vote at the following locations:
- Naperville Municipal Center in Meeting Rooms A & B, 400 S. Eagle St.
- Fox Valley Mall – 195 Fox Valley Center Dr. (Entrance #1 Unit E2)
- Nichols Library – 200 W. Jefferson Ave.
- Naper Library – 2035 S. Naper Blvd.
Will County Residents!
Polls are open from 6AM to 7PM on Election Day, March 17, 2026
Will County residents can vote early at the following locations:
- Main Level-Near City Clerk’s Office, Naperville Municipal Center, 400 S. Eagle St.
- 95th Street Library, 3015 Cedar Glade Dr.
Any qualified registered voter in Will County is eligible to cast a Vote by Mail ballot. Will County also maintains a mail-in vote drop box in Naperville at the 95th Street Library, 3015 Cedar Glade Dr.
Posted March 16, 2026 / In response to phone calls and emails, PN does not endorse candidates. Hyperlinks to candidate websites have been included upon request. We make no assumptions!
It’s our hope that fiscally-responsible, educated voters cast ballots. Thanks for reading and for heading to the polls.
All the hopefuls as well as poll locations were previously posted when Early Voting began. This post has been edited for a shorter read. Click here to read the much longer original post that also aims to engage voters in the Primary.
All informed voters who cast ballots are appreciated!
Last Updated, 8PM March 16, 2026