Voter’s Guide / Primary Election Day / 6AM-7PM Tues., March 17

Tuesday, March 17, marks the 2026 Primary Election, the date when voters can pull a Democratic OR Republican ballot to pick the candidates who will appear on the ballot on Tues., Nov. 3, 2026.

As an American citizen and resident of Naperville, Illinois, it’s PN’s hope that every registered voter will responsibly and properly assess hopefuls aiming to serve in government leadership. Is the candidate qualified? Is the candidate experienced? Where does the candidate stand on important policy issues? Where does the candidate stand on fiscal responsibility? Does the candidate know how to read a budget? If an incumbent, what’s the candidate’s voting record? Does the candidate communicate and listen well? Is the candidate accessible?

Important Primary Election results determine all candidates who make it on the ballot to represent each political party in advance of the General Election in November. The Primary is simply the beginning, a time when determining the best qualified candidates is important. And it takes a little time.

Yet, if you don’t have time to research all candidates, it’s OK to leave space for an unknown candidate blank. Your Primary ballot will not be nullified if you vote only for the candidates you strongly endorse. By law, election officials must count all ballots, even those containing blanks.

The most important part of every election is for registered voters to vote.

Scroll down for Candidate Listing… PN’s unofficial list of hopefuls on the Primary ballot aiming to win a spot for the Midterm General Election is posted below. Democratic candidates and Republican candidates are listed along party lines. None of the “write-in” candidates are listed, but “write-ins” are permitted at the polls. (Be sure to know proper names of candidates who seek “write-ins.”)

Are you a registered Independent? Voters identified as “Independent” who pull an Independent ballot can weigh in on the Naperville Park District referendum. That’s it. Independent voters have little to consider in the Primary 2026. No candidates appear on the Independent ballot. However, according to the Board of Elections, at the primary, independent voters are welcome to simply choose which party’s ballot they want. Voters can switch parties each primary.

DuPage County and Will County voters who reside in Naperville, partisan or not, can weigh in on the Naperville Park District proposition to fund a $120 million referendum. (The question as it appears on the ballot is posted below, after the long lists of Primary Election hopefuls.)

CANDIDATE LISTING for NAPERVILLE VOTERS

(*Candidate Official Websites Linked Upon Request Only*)

Democratic Blue / Republican Red

DEMOCRATIC PARTY

FEDERAL UNITED STATES SENATE U.S. SENATOR (Vote for one) KEVIN RYAN ROBIN KELLY JULIANA STRATTON RAJA KRISHNAMOORTHI STEVE BOTSFORD JR. BRYAN MAXWELL JONATHAN DEAN SEAN BROWN AWISI A. BUSTOS CHRISTOPHER SWANN STATE OF ILLINOIS GOVERNOR & LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR JB PRITZKER / CHRISTIAN MITCHELL ATTORNEY GENERAL KWAME RAOUL SECRETARY OF STATE ALEXI GIANNOULIAS FOR COMPTROLLER (Vote for one) KARINA VILLA STEPHANIE A. KIFOWIT* HOLLY KIM MARGARET CROKE FOR TREASURER MICHAEL W. FRERICHS CONGRESS 6TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT SEAN CASTEN JOSEPH “JOEY” RUSEVICH* 11th CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT BILL FOSTER 14th CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT LAUREN UNDERWOOD FOR STATE CENTRAL COMMITTEEPERSON 11TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT (Vote for not more than two) ANNE STAVA JANET YANG ROHR PETER JANKO DANIEL HEBREARD 14th CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT (Vote for not more than two) HARRY BENTON MICHAEL CROWNER CHRISTINE BENSON FOR STATE SENATOR 21st LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT LAURA ELLMAN 42ND LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT LINDA HOLMES FOR REPRESENTATIVE IN THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY 41ST REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT JANET YANG ROHR 81ST REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT ANNE STAVA 84TH REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT (Vote for one) JARED PLOGER SABA HAIDER JUDICIAL JUDGE OF THE APPELLATE COURT THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT (To fill the vacancy of the Hon. Mary W. McDade) (Vote for one) JOHN PAVICH JUDGE OF THE CIRCUIT COURT TWELFTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT FIRST SUBCIRCUIT (To fill the vacancy of the Hon. David M. Carlson) AMY CHRISTIANSEN TWELFTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT THIRD SUBCIRCUIT (To fill the vacancy of the Hon. John C. Anderson) (Vote for one) SONNI CHOI WILLIAMS TWELFTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT FIFTH SUBCIRCUIT (To fill the vacancy of the Hon. Barbara N. Petrungaro) (Vote for one) No Candidate DUPAGE COUNTY COUNTY CLERK / (Vote for one) PAULA DEACON GARCIA JEAN KACZMAREK COUNTY SHERIFF / PETER JOSEPH COOLIDGE COUNTY TREASURER / YEENA YOO COUNTY BOARD PRESIDENT DEB CONROY BOARD MEMBER DISTRICT 5 / (Vote For 2: / 4 – YEAR TERM) SADIA COVERT* MARYLEE LEU* IAN HOLZHAUER BOARD MEMBER DISTRICT 5 / 2 – YEAR TERM) DAWN DESART FOREST PRESERVE PRESIDENT / DANIEL HEBREARD FOREST PRESERVE DISTRICT 5 / BARBARA A. O’MEARA DUPAGE COUNTY REGIONAL SUPERINTENDENT OF SCHOOLS REBECCA GAMBOA REGIONAL SUPERINTENDENT OF SCHOOLS / THERESA ROUSE WILL COUNTY COUNTY CLERK / MICHELLE STIFF COUNTY SHERIFF / (Vote For 1) PATRICK JONES DAN JUNGLES COUNTY TREASURER / TIM BROPHY BOARD MEMBER DISTRICT 9 (Vote for 2) DESTINEE ORTIZ ALEX ZAPIEN

REPUBLICAN PARTY

FEDERAL UNITED STATES SENATE U.S. SENATOR (Vote for one) CASEY CHLEBEK DON TRACY* CARY CAPPARELLI PAMELA DENISE LONG* JIMMY LEE TILLMAN, II JEANNIE EVANS STATE OF ILLINOIS GOVERNOR & LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR (Vote for one) TED DABROWSKI / CARRIE MENDOZA* JAMES MENDRICK / ROBERT RENTERIA DARREN BAILEY / AARON B. DEL MAR RICK HEIDNER / CHRISTINA NEITZKE-TROIKE ATTORNEY GENERAL ROBERT W. FIORETTI SECRETARY OF STATE (Vote for one) WALTER ADAMCZYK DIANE M. HARRIS* COMPTROLLER BRYAN DREW FOR TREASURER No Candidate CONGRESS REPRESENTATIVE IN CONGRESS 6TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT NIKI CONFORTI* SKYLAR DUENSIGN* 11TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT (Vote for one) JEFF WALTER MICHAEL PIERCE* CHARLIE KIM TEDORA BROWN 14TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT (Vote for one) GARY VICIAN JAMES T. “JIM” MARTER* FOR STATE SENATOR 21st LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT JULIE BERKOWICZ 41st LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT JOHN CURRAN FOR REPRESENTATIVE IN THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY 41ST REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT AJAY GUPTA* 81ST REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT LAURA HOIS 84TH REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT BRIAN SCOPA JUDICIAL JUDGE OF THE APPELLATE COURT THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT (To fill the vacancy of the Hon. Mary W. McDade) (Vote for one) JASON A. HELLAND MARK SENAK JUDGE OF THE CIRCUIT COURT THIRD 12TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT / 1ST SUBCIRCUIT (To fill the vacancy of the Hon. David M. Carlson) (Vote for one) JOHNPAUL IVEC DUPAGE COUNTY COUNTY CLERK / PATRICIA KLADIS-SCHIAPPA* COUNTY SHERIFF / (Vote for one) EDMOND (EDDIE) MOORE SEAN T. NOONAN* COUNTY TREASURER / GWEN HENRY BOARD MEMBER DISTRICT 5 / (Vote for 2: / 4 – YEAR TERM) CHRIS JACKS BOARD MEMBER DISTRICT 5 / 2 – YEAR TERM) DANIEL ALEGANDRO LOMALI FOREST PRESERVE PRESIDENT CARL SCHULTZ DISTRICT 5 MICHAEL FARMER REGIONAL SUPERINTENDENT OF SCHOOLS / AMBER M. QUIRK FOR STATE SENATOR 42nd LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT EDGARDO “EDDIE” PEREZ WILL COUNTY COUNTY CLERK / ANNETTE PARKER COUNTY SHERIFF / (Vote for one) JUSTIN FIALKO JAMES “JIM” REILLY COUNTY TREASURER / (Vote for one) CARMEN MAURELLA III RAJ “PI” PILLAI WILL COUNTY BOARD – DISTRICT 9 RAQUEL M. MITCHELL PRECINCT COMMITTEEPERSON WHEATLAND 002 / (Vote for one) LOUIS M. HALKIAS

PROPOSITION TO ISSUE $120,000,000 PARK BONDS

Shall the Naperville Park District, DuPage and Will Counties, Illinois, improve parks and facilities, including constructing a multipurpose indoor activity center at Frontier Sports Complex, which would provide fitness and exercise rooms, walking and jogging track, gymnasiums, indoor swimming pools and rooms for programs and community activities, and acquiring land for the purpose of preserving, restoring, and maintaining open spaces and extending trails, and issue its bonds to the amount of $120,000,000 for the purpose of paying the costs thereof?

Educated votes matter most for General Primary Election…

Voters are urged to get to know candidates before heading to the polls.

Also, remember to send mail-in ballots well in advance of Election Day. Some USPS mailing and handling procedures have changed. Mail early-voting ballots early. USPS suggests before the post offices closes at end of March 16, 2026. (If you have a mail-in ballot and now have decided to vote in person, be sure to take the mail-in ballot with you to the polls.)

Let’s hope the most qualified and dedicated hopefuls from both political parties end up on the ballot for the Midterm Election on Nov. 3, 2026. Thanks again for taking a little time to be an educated voter!

March 14 / West Suburban Irish St. Patrick’s Parade in downtown Naperville / Since the mid-1990s, the parade has been a fun time to put on the green for local, state and national candidates running in Primary Election when thousands of spectators line the streets for the downtown Naperville event. The annual parade provided a great opportunity to get in front of voters three days before Election Day on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17! Check the line up! See 100 parade entries posted at WSIrish.org. Did your candidates march in the Naperville parade in support of the West Suburban Irish?

March 17 / Primary Election Day! Polls are open from 6AM to 7PM. Candidates who advance to the General Midterm Election will be identified with *** after the results are tallied.

March 20 & March 21 / 2026 Spring Sign Recycling Event at 421 N. County Farm Road in Wheaton / All DuPage County Candidates are welcome to recycle campaign signs from 3PM to 5:30PM Fri., March 20, and 9AM to Noon on Sat., March 21. Welcome the first day of spring and the end of the Primary season by taking down and recycling ALL campaign sign planted in the local landscape! Thanks to all hopefuls for collecting signs immediately following the closing of polls on Primary Election Day at 7PM on Tues., March 17.

DuPage County Residents!

Polls are open from 6AM to 7PM on Election Day, March 17, 2026

DuPage County residents can vote at the following locations:

Naperville Municipal Center in Meeting Rooms A & B, 400 S. Eagle St.

Fox Valley Mall – 195 Fox Valley Center Dr. (Entrance #1 Unit E2)

Nichols Library – 200 W. Jefferson Ave.

Naper Library – 2035 S. Naper Blvd.

Will County Residents!

Polls are open from 6AM to 7PM on Election Day, March 17, 2026

Will County residents can vote early at the following locations:

Main Level-Near City Clerk’s Office, Naperville Municipal Center, 400 S. Eagle St.

95th Street Library, 3015 Cedar Glade Dr.

Any qualified registered voter in Will County is eligible to cast a Vote by Mail ballot. Will County also maintains a mail-in vote drop box in Naperville at the 95th Street Library, 3015 Cedar Glade Dr.

Posted March 16, 2026 / In response to phone calls and emails, PN does not endorse candidates. Hyperlinks to candidate websites have been included upon request. We make no assumptions!

It’s our hope that fiscally-responsible, educated voters cast ballots. Thanks for reading and for heading to the polls.

All the hopefuls as well as poll locations were previously posted when Early Voting began. This post has been edited for a shorter read. Click here to read the much longer original post that also aims to engage voters in the Primary.

All informed voters who cast ballots are appreciated!

Last Updated, 8PM March 16, 2026