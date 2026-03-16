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Photo Gallery: WSI St. Patrick’s Day Parade 3/14/2026

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PN Ombudsman
By PN Ombudsman

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Irish pride and community spirit were on display at the Naperville St. Patrick’s Day Parade Saturday, March 14. This family-friendly event, hosted by West Suburban Irish, has been a beloved Naperville tradition since 1993.

With more than 3,000 participants and exactly 100 entries, the parade celebrates Irish heritage and culture in the heart of downtown Naperville.

This year’s Grand Marshal is Eddie Curley! The leprechaun again was the Quigley’s Irish Pub Leprechaun. And the parade emcees were Colleen McQuillan and Kevin McQuillan.

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PN Ombudsman
PN Ombudsman
An ombudsman is Scandinavian in origin dating back to Viking times; and refers to a community representative; usually acting independently on behalf of an organization, body of elected officials, or civic group. Thanks Scandinavia for inventing ombudsman.
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