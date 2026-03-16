Engaging Aging – Better Quality of Life With Neuroflex

Neuroflex is a brain-based fitness class created specifically for seniors who have neurological conditions.

According to Kim Monti, Wellness Manager for Naperville Park District’s Fort Hill Activity Center, the class helps those living with neurological conditions achieve a better quality of life, by focusing on connecting movement with breath and episodic memory. Together, this helps to stimulate the firing of the brain’s neurons. The certified instructors also use vocalization integrated with physical movement to help improve overall vocal strength and communication, counteracting the soft voice often associated with conditions such as Parkinson’s Disease.

Participation in the program begins with an assessment by Monti. Once completed, Monti determines which class level is the best fit for the individual. There are several levels of classes, which are also offered virtually.

In addition to the fitness classes, the Neuroflex program has expanded to include Boxing and TRX, which enhances balance and stability, as well as the Movement and Mobility Class, which is offered in the dance studio using the bars. This class is excellent for improving range of motion for daily functioning.

Although the Neuroflex program is designed for seniors with neurological conditions, Monti indicated that anyone could ask for a class assessment.

Participants enjoy the classes and when asked about the value of the program, Monti passionately responds by saying, “Nobody asked for these things to happen to them. If I can give them a better quality of life and a chance to be more communicative, I will.”

For more information, contact Kim Monti at the Naperville Fort Hill Activity Center.

Carpe Diem!