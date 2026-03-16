Annual Arbor Day Tree Sale Begins Online at 8AM March 23

All orders take place online with a drive-thru tree pickup on Sat., April 25, at the Public Works Service Center, 180 Fort Hill Drive at Jefferson Avenue. (PN File Photo)

City of Naperville Report

The City of Naperville’s annual Arbor Day Tree Sale will take place online for four weeks starting March 23. The sale link will open at 8AM on Mon., March 23, and will close at 5PM on Wed., April 22, or once all trees are sold, whichever comes first. A drive-thru tree pickup will take place from 8AM to 1PM on Sat., April 25, at the Public Works Service Center, 180 Fort Hill Drive.

Customers can select from 250 available trees, priced between $40 and $100, to enhance their landscapes and support a healthy environment. This year’s sale features a variety of shade, flowering, and fruit-bearing trees, including several species not offered in previous years. All trees are inspected by Naperville’s certified arborist for quality.

How to Place a Tree Order

All tree orders must be placed through Resident Access, the City’s online payment portal. Customers can preview photos and descriptions of the available trees at naperville.il.us/2026-tree-sale. To make a purchase, customers must visit the Resident Access portal to select their tree(s) and complete their purchase. Tree prices include sales tax. Customers are limited to six trees per transaction. More information about the tree selection and payment process is available at naperville.il.us/arbordaytreesale. All trees are sourced from trusted nurseries and inspected by Naperville’s certified arborist supervisor for quality.

Once an online order is complete, shoppers will be directed to use an online calendar to schedule a time to pick up their tree(s) on Sat., April 25, at the Public Works Service Center. Pickup timeslots must be scheduled within 24 hours of purchase to avoid cancellation. For the safety of all, participants will be asked to stay in their vehicles while City staff members load the trees into vehicles during their pre-scheduled pickup timeslot.

All tree sales are final, and trees must be picked up on April 25. Payment will be forfeited for trees that are not picked up on April 25, and no refunds will be given.

Rain Barrel and Composter Pickup Event

The City, in partnership with the Conservation Foundation and Upcycle Products, continues to promote using rain barrels and composters to help protect our environment and natural resources. Back again this year, rain barrel and composter purchases received by mail-in form by April 17, or online before April 19, may be picked up during the tree sale drive-thru from 8AM to 1PM on Sat., April 25, at the Public Works Service Center. A receipt will be required at the time of pickup for proof of purchase. A portion of rain barrel and composter sales will be donated to the Conservation Foundation. Orders must be placed at upcycle-products.com/il-programs/nprv/.

“The annual tree and rain barrel sale is a simple but meaningful way for residents to support sustainability and invest in their own neighborhoods,” said Public Works Director Dan Randolph. “This year’s tree selection includes longtime favorites and several new species, offering something for every yard.”

For more information and to shop the tree sale beginning March 23, visit naperville.il.us/arbordaytreesale.

For more information about rain barrel and composter sales, visit upcycle-products.com/il-programs/nprv/.