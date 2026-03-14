Rotary Club of Naperville-Sunrise / St. Paddy’s Day 5K Results

Pictured above are “Costume Winners,” Jennifer Russian, Kristin White, Jennifer Armstrong and Nikki Sefton, all from Naperville. (Photo Courtesy Deb Newman for Sunrise Rotary)

Rotary Club of Naperville-Sunrise Report

The 17th Annual Sunrise Rotary St. Paddy’s Day 5K stepped off from Centennial Beach at 8AM today, Sat., March 14, in Downtown Naperville. Presented in cooperation with the West Suburban Irish, the St. Paddy’s Day 5K was held immediately prior to the annual WSI St. Patrick’s Day Parade. The race is one of the first certified 5K’s of the running season in the area.

Proceeds from the event will benefit food, housing and mental health for youth and families. Beneficiaries for the 2026 5K are DuPage PADS, Loaves & Fishes Community Services and NAMI DuPage.

Recognition goes to winners in several categories

Overall Winners: Women

Anna Kenig-Ziesler, Chicago, Time-16:16

2. Julie Wiemerslage, Chicago, Time-16:37

3. Kristin Dailey, Elmhurst, Time-16:50

Overall Winners: Men

Darren Barlow, Chicago, Time-15:20

2. Nick Licari, (Unavailable), Time-15:32

3. Ben Bocher, Naperville, Time-15:36

Youngest Winners: Ages 1-9

Calais Young, Naperville

Lucas Pavlovski, Naperville

Oldest Winners: Ages 75-99

Marilyn Liebich, Huntley

Jim Varney, Aurora

Publisher’s Note to PN Readers!

Folks with Facebook may enjoy the Instagram “Reel” posted this morning shortly after 8AM when the annual timed fun run began from Centennial Beach.

Find the Positively Naperville reel, among others, down in the feed at https://www.facebook.com/positivelynaperville01/.

“Lace up those sneakers—Naperville racing season is officially back!” published by Instagram. “The energy was electric this morning as Naperville kicked things off with the Sunrise Rotary St. Paddy’s Day 5K.”

Following the Rotary Sunrise St. Paddy’s Day 5K, the annual West Suburban Irish St. Patrick’s Parade stepped off at 10AM, also in downtown Naperville. Firetrucks, all sizes and vintages, helped promote service and first responders during Naperville’s festivities that date back to 1993.