Updated / Things to Do in Naperville this Weekend: March 13-15

Plan your weekend with entertaining things to do in Naperville. From dining to whet every appetite to attending the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in downtown Naperville, there’s something for everyone.

Watch for photos, weekend weather forecast and other updates as they happen!

Currently, on Friday, it’s gusty, gusty, gusty winds under partly cloudy skies. Saturday likely will be overcast and continued breezy. Then Sunday rain is expected. Stay alert.

Friday

Rosie’s Home Cookin’ is now open at its new location every day!

Find the spacious new diner at CityGate Centre, just off Ferry Road.

Rosie’s Home Cookin’ is open again for breakfast, brunch and lunch—now from 7AM to 2PM every day! Rosie’s also is now hiring servers, bussers, greeters, cooks, etc., to support its new Naperville location at CityGate Centre, near Rt. 59 and I-88. Anyone looking for an opportunity with a growing food service business that values hard work and community is welcome to take a look and apply here: hubs.ly/Q03YbRWc0. (For more information about Rosie’s co-founders Lynn Lowder and Dale Eisenberg and how the restaurant helps support the mission of the nonprofit Veteran Business Project, check out an earlier post on this website.)

Serendipity Resale Shop Benefits Little Friends, Inc.

10AM to 5PM Fridays and Saturdays, find convenient storefront parking at Serendipity Resale Shop, located at 461 S. Route 59 in Aurora.

Volunteers give time to benefit Little Friends, recognized as a leading service provider for children, adults and families challenged by autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities. The retail resale shop accepts donations of clean, quality clothing (especially winter wear most of the time), household items, bedding and jewelry when the shop is open 10AM to 5PM Monday thru Saturday. Donors and shoppers will find convenient storefront parking at Serendipity Resale Shop, located at 461 S. Route 59 in Aurora.

Enjoy Every Day at Quigley’s Irish Pub

11AM Daily at Quigley’s Irish Pub – 43 E. Jefferson Ave. in downtown Naperville

Quigley’s Irish Pub features live music Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. The pub also offers a variety of spaces for all types of special events and fundraisers. (Simply contact Andy for more information.) Meanwhile, stop by for honest pub fare and an Irish Coffee or enjoy a cold pint in the friendly pub EDAQ, Every Day at Quigley’s. Mark your calendar for Tues., April 7, when West Suburban Irish Quiz Night at Quigley’s returns at 7PM. Also, save the dates to celebrate St. Patrick from after the parade on March 14 through St. Patrick’s Day, March 17. And when it’s Friday, remember Quigley’s Fish Tacos as well as Fish and Chips are on the menu!

VFW Fish Fry in Kendall Hall at the Naperville VFW

4:30PM to 7:30PM at Veterans of Foreign Wars – 908 Jackson Avenue west of downtown Naperville

The annual tradition continues! Save Friday evenings for fish & chips in Kendall Hall at the VFW, 908 W. Jackson Ave. Good times with friendly folks run from 4:30PM to 7:30PM every Friday thru April 3. Come out and enjoy food, fun, music and beverages (cash bar). Payment at the Door: Cash, Venmo or Zelle accepted only. Order Ahead for Pickup: Text your order to 773.351.4646. Menu: Enjoy delicious fish, shrimp, pizza and fries from Draft Picks. Desserts: Indulge in sweet treats sold weekly by local community organizations such as the NNHS Veterans Club. For fish and fries, $15 per plate. Add pizza or fries for another $5. (Cash or Check) Don’t miss out on an evening of fun and community spirit. Bring friends, family and neighbors. Proceeds benefit the Naperville VFW. Camaraderie benefits everybody. Cheers!

Saturday

Sunrise Rotary St. Paddy’s Day 5K

8AM Saturday, March 14, in downtown Naperville

The 17th Annual Sunrise Rotary St. Paddy’s Day 5K will step off at 8AM Sat., March 14, from Centennial Beach along Jackson Avenue in Downtown Naperville. Presented in cooperation with the West Suburban Irish, the St. Paddy’s Day 5K is held immediately prior to the annual WSI St. Patrick’s Day Parade. The race is one of the first certified 5K’s of the running season in the area. For more information and registration visit www.napervillesunrise.com/events/5k.

Waubonsie Valley Band Boosters Craft Fair at WVHS

9AM-3PM at Waubonsie Valley High School, 2590 Ogden Avenue at Eola Road in Aurora.

The 19th Annual Band Boosters Spring Craft Fair and Vendor Showcase will be held from 9AM to 3PM at Waubonsie Valley High School. The fundraiser supports WVHS band students & programs. 100 percent of proceeds are donated to the 501(c)3 nonprofit, all volunteer Band Booster organization.

Naperville St. Patrick’s Day Parade

10AM Saturday, March 14, in downtown Naperville

Get ready for a day of Irish pride and community spirit at the Naperville St. Patrick’s Day Parade, happening on Saturday, March 14, 2025, at 10AM. This family-friendly event, hosted by West Suburban Irish, has been a beloved Naperville tradition since 1993. With more than 3,000 participants and 15,000 spectators, the parade celebrates Irish heritage and culture in the heart of downtown Naperville. This year’s Grand Marshal is Eddie Curley! And the parade emcees will be Colleen McQuillan and Kevin McQuillan.

CLICK HERE to find briefs about West Suburban Irish festivities planned for 2026 when everybody’s Irish.

Quigley’s Irish Pub after St. Patrick’s Parade

10AM at Quigley’s Irish Pub – 43 E. Jefferson Ave. in downtown Naperville

Quigley’s Irish Pub features live music after the St. Patrick’s Parade, then again on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17. Without reservations and with the luck of the Irish, food and beverage service begins at 11AM. Begorrah!

New SHO KALBI Steakhouse is open

The recently established SHO Kalbi Steakhouse is now open 4:30PM to 9:30PM Wednesdays through Mondays (Closed Tuesdays) at 2764 Aurora Avenue.

Open since December, SHO Kalbi Steakhouse is prepared to serve dinners six days a week, Wednesday through Monday. The refined Korean and Japanese dining experience presents a barbecue destination with a delicious menu featuring premium beef and everything fresh for the best flavor and tenderness. For the menu and/or reservations, visit www.shokalbi.com. Also, make reservations by calling (331) 249-6684. Find plenty of convenient free parking right outside SHO.

Chicago Harmony Sweepstakes at North Central College

At 7:30PM the 2026 Chicago Harmony Sweepstakes begins on stage at Wentz Concert Hall in the North Central College Fine and Performing Arts Center, 171 E. Chicago Ave.

Come see the annual competition that inspired NBC’s The Sing-Off and the Pitch Perfect films. The best all-vocal ensembles in the Midwest will perform before a panel of celebrity judges to be crowned the 2026 Chicago Regional Champion. The winner will advance to face five other regional champions at the National Finals in California. The event features Vocalight from Dayton, Ohio (2025 Chicago First Place, 2025 National Finals Second Place) as special guest hosts and two-time champion David Wilner as master of ceremonies. The competition takes place in Wentz Concert Hall. Tickets are $35. For a comprehensive schedule of musical performances, theatrical and dance productions, visit northcentralcollege.edu/show or call the box office at 630-637-SHOW (7469).

Sunday

DuPage County Voters / Cast an early ballot at the Naperville Municipal Center in Meeting Rooms A & B, 400 S. Eagle St. / 9AM to 5PM Saturday and Sunday

Will County Voters / Cast an early ballot at the Naperville Municipal Center (Follow signs) / 9AM to 3PM OR 10AM to 4PM Saturday and Sunday. Also cast an early ballot at the 95th Street Library, same times.

11:30AM to 9PM at Mesón Sabika – 1025 Aurora Ave. Naperville, IL 60540

Find a choice in dining rooms and private spaces at Mesón Sabika to sample Spanish tapas and delicious sangria for lunch and dinner every day. Located just west of downtown Naperville at 1025 Aurora Avenue, Mesón Sabika has been serving the community since 1990. Built in 1847, the historic mansion with eight air-conditioned dining rooms is set in a beautifully landscaped four-acre estate, providing a welcoming sight with plenty of parking for lunch, dinner, special events, benefits, weddings, meetings and family gatherings throughout the year. Gift Certificates are always available. Mesón Sabika is now accepting reservations for Easter Sunday, too!

See what’s new! Shop & Dine Downtown / Redeem Gift Certificates

No matter the season, find plenty to do throughout downtown Naperville!

Downtown Naperville Gift Cards are valid for use at more than 150-plus downtown shops, spas, restaurants and Hotel Indigo. Designed to celebrate every season, gift cards may be purchased in any amount from $10-$500. Check out the downtown directory for the full listing of establishments accepting gift cards. Note also, Downtown Naperville Gift Cards are available for purchase at the Downtown Naperville Alliance, 131 West Jefferson Avenue, Suite 223, 9AM-3PM Monday thru Friday.

Century Walk Tours Every Day

Enjoy local history through the eyes of artists around the clock during daylight!

The recently published 88-page Naperville Century Walk Public Art Guide to more than 50 locations featuring local stories with public art by renowned artists is now in its second printing. Free copies again are available at the Naperville Municipal Center, Naperville Art League Gallery, Naper Settlement and Hotel Indigo. When you have a colorful copy, keep it handy in your car. Then from time to time, take a self-guided free-winding art tour throughout downtown Naperville in between meals any day— winter, spring, summer or fall!

It’s up to all registered voters to help elect the most qualified candidates in the Primary Election to be held on Tues., March 17. Yes! That’s St. Patrick’s Day. And it’s also the first day of NCAA Basketball March Madness and always a good time to view Affordable Naperville. Go figure!

Here’s a link (again) to all hopefuls running to serve Naperville. They’re running in the Primary Election for a chance to be on the ballot in November. Catch many of them as well as the Naperville Responds for Veterans float in the WSI St. Patrick’s Parade beginning at 10AM Sat., March 14! And remember to vote from 6AM to 7PM Tues., March 17. Begorrah!

Originally Posted, March 12, 2026 / Updated, March 13, 2026