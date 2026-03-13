North Aurora Road Closure: Pennsbury Lane to Frontenac Road Begins March 31

Detour in place through July 2026; access to businesses will be maintained

The following is a joint release from the City of Naperville and the City of Aurora

North Aurora Road will be closed to all traffic in both directions between Pennsbury Lane and Frontenac Road for approximately four months beginning Tuesday, March 31, to accommodate utility work needed for roadway widening associated with the North Aurora Road Improvement Project. Pending weather and unforeseen circumstances, the road is expected to reopen by the end of July 2026.

Work during the closure will include relocating a large gas pipeline, moving ComEd distribution lines located in the middle of the roadway and reshaping the roadway to ensure there is enough vertical clearance between the road and a temporary railroad bridge to allow for continued rail traffic during future stages of the project.

A detour will be in place directing motorists to use Diehl Road throughout the closure. Local traffic will be allowed on North Aurora Road between Route 59 and Frontenac Road, and Eola Road and Pennsbury Lane. Access will also be maintained to businesses in the area, including the entrance to All Seasons Ice Rink, the Route 59 train station parking lot on the north side of the railroad tracks and the Illinois Air Team Vehicle Emission Testing station. A map of the posted detour is available at www.naperville.il.us/north-aurora-improvements. Motorists should use caution, allow additional travel time, and follow the posted detour.

Construction of the temporary railroad bridge is anticipated to begin in late summer 2026. North Aurora Road is also expected to close again between Pennsbury Lane and Frontenac Road in fall 2026, pending any major timeline changes. Additional details about future closures, detours and traffic impacts will be shared in advance.

The intergovernmental North Aurora Road Improvement Project was initiated in 2006 to reduce traffic congestion and crashes while improving bicyclist and pedestrian access. The project is a collaborative effort between the City of Naperville, the Naperville Township Road District, and the City of Aurora, and is expected to be completed by the end of 2027, pending unforeseen circumstances. This phase of the project to replace the 110-year-old Canadian National/Wisconsin Central Railroad bridge is estimated to cost $52 million, $40 million of which is supported by external funding sources, including $25 million from the Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning’s Surface Transportation Program (STP) Shared Funding and $15 million from the Illinois Department of Transportation’s Grade Crossing Protection Fund (GCPF). To date, the City of Naperville, the City of Aurora, and Naperville Township have invested about $6.5 million in easements, land acquisition, engineering, environmental services and utility coordination.

For more information and updates about this project, visit www.naperville.il.us/north-aurora-improvements. For more information on the City of Naperville, visit www.naperville.il.us. To sign up for the City’s notification system Naper Notify, and receive important information via a phone call, text message, email, or smartphone app, including traffic alerts, visit www.napernotify.com. For more information on the City of Aurora, visit www.aurora.il.us. To sign up for email and text alerts from the City, visit textaurora.com.