Naperville Police Join St. Patrick’s Day Traffic Safety Initiative

NPD Public Information Report

This St. Patrick’s Day, spread the word: The Luck o’ the Irish won’t save you from drunk, high or drug-impaired driving. To remind motorists of the dangers of impaired driving and to help keep our streets safe, the Naperville Police Department is teaming up with the Illinois State Police and Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) for a stepped-up traffic safety campaign running March 13 through 6AM March 23.

“With St. Patrick’s Day falling on a Tuesday this year, we expect celebrations to occur during the week and potentially the weekends before and after,” said NPD Traffic Sgt. Eric Muska. “We urge everyone to celebrate responsibly. Plan ahead for a sober ride home before you leave the house — your safety and the safety of others depend on it.”

During the enforcement period, the Naperville Police Department will be looking for drivers impaired by alcohol, cannabis or other drugs. Officers will also be stepping up seat belt enforcement, particularly at night when seat belt usage rates are lowest. Speeding, distracted driving and all traffic laws will be strictly enforced.

Whether you’re attending a party, hosting friends or going out to a bar, keep safety at the forefront. When it’s time to leave, make sure your designated driver is sober. Remember that walking or biking while impaired — whether by alcohol, cannabis or other drugs — can also be dangerous, so choose a sober friend to go with you. Designated drivers: Be alert for impaired walkers who may not obey street signs. It’s not about luck; it’s about smart decisions.

Other important tips:

Drunk, high or otherwise impaired — it doesn’t matter. It is never okay to drive impaired. Designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or a ride service to get home safely.

If you see an impaired driver on the road, safely call 9-1-1 and report it.

Have a friend who is about to drive impaired? Take the keys away and help them get a safe ride home.

Always buckle up!

The St. Patrick’s Day “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Drive High. Get a DUI” enforcement campaign is funded by federal traffic safety funds from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and administered by IDOT.