Things to Do in Naperville this Weekend: March 13-15

Plan your weekend with entertaining things to do in Naperville. From dining to whet every appetite to attending the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, there’s something for everyone.

Friday

Rosie’s Home Cooking is now open at its new location every day!

Check out the spacious new diner at CityGate Centre, just off Ferry Road.

Rosie’s Home Cookin’ is open again for breakfast, brunch and lunch—now from 7AM to 2PM every day! Rosie’s also is now hiring servers, bussers, greeters, cooks, etc., to support its new Naperville location at CityGate Centre, near Rt. 59 and I-88. Anyone looking for an opportunity with a growing food service business that values hard work and community is welcome to take a look and apply here: hubs.ly/Q03YbRWc0.

Serendipity Resale Shop Benefits Little Friends, Inc.

10AM to 5PM Fridays and Saturdays, find convenient storefront parking at Serendipity Resale Shop, located at 461 S. Route 59 in Aurora.

Volunteers give time to benefit Little Friends, recognized as a leading service provider for children, adults and families challenged by autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities. The retail resale shop accepts donations of clean, quality clothing (especially winter wear most of the time), household items, bedding and jewelry when the shop is open 10AM to 5PM Monday thru Saturday. Donors and shoppers will find convenient storefront parking at Serendipity Resale Shop, located at 461 S. Route 59 in Aurora.

VFW Fish Fry in Kendall Hall at the Naperville VFW

4:30PM to 7:30PM at Veterans of Foreign Wars – 908 Jackson Avenue west of downtown Naperville

The annual tradition continues! Save Friday evenings for fish & chips in Kendall Hall at the VFW, 908 W. Jackson Ave. Good times with friendly folks run from 4:30PM to 7:30PM every Friday thru April 3. Come out and enjoy food, fun, music and beverages (cash bar). Payment at the Door: Cash, Venmo or Zelle accepted only. Order Ahead for Pickup: Text your order to 773.351.4646. Menu: Enjoy delicious fish, shrimp, pizza and fries from Draft Picks. Desserts: Indulge in sweet treats sold weekly by local community organizations such as the NNHS Veterans Club. For fish and fries, $15 per plate. Add pizza or fries for another $5. (Cash or Check) Don’t miss out on an evening of fun and community spirit. Bring friends, family and neighbors. Proceeds benefit the Naperville VFW. Camaraderie benefits everybody. Cheers!

Saturday

Sunrise Rotary St. Paddy’s Day 5K

8AM Saturday, March 14, in downtown Naperville

The 17th Annual Sunrise Rotary St. Paddy’s Day 5K will step off at 8AM Sat., March 14, from Centennial Beach along Jackson Avenue in Downtown Naperville. Presented in cooperation with the West Suburban Irish, the St. Paddy’s Day 5K is held immediately prior to the annual WSI St. Patrick’s Day Parade. The race is one of the first certified 5K’s of the running season in the area. For more information and registration visit www.napervillesunrise.com/events/5k.

Naperville St. Patrick’s Day Parade

10AM Saturday, March 14, in downtown Naperville

Get ready for a day of Irish pride and community spirit at the Naperville St. Patrick’s Day Parade, happening on Saturday, March 14, 2025, at 10AM. This family-friendly event, hosted by West Suburban Irish, has been a beloved Naperville tradition since 1993. With more than 3,000 participants and 15,000 spectators, the parade celebrates Irish heritage and culture in the heart of downtown Naperville. This year’s Grand Marshal is Eddie Curley!

Enjoy Every Day at Quigley’s Irish Pub

11AM Daily at Quigley’s Irish Pub – 43 E. Jefferson Ave. in downtown Naperville

Quigley’s Irish Pub features live music Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. The pub also offers a variety of spaces for all types of special events and fundraisers. (Simply contact Andy for more information.) Meanwhile, stop by for honest pub fare and an Irish Coffee or enjoy a cold pint in the friendly pub EDAQ, Every Day at Quigley’s. Mark your calendar for Tues., April 7, when West Suburban Irish Quiz Night at Quigley’s returns at 7PM. Also, save the dates to celebrate St. Patrick from after the parade on March 14 through St. Patrick’s Day, March 17. And when it’s Friday, remember Quigley’s Fish Tacos as well as Fish and Chips are on the menu!

New SHO KALBI Steakhouse is open

The recently established SHO Kalbi Steakhouse is now open 4:30PM to 9:30PM Wednesdays through Mondays (Closed Tuesdays) at 2764 Aurora Avenue.

Open since December, SHO Kalbi Steakhouse is prepared to serve dinners six days a week, Wednesday through Monday. The refined Korean and Japanese dining experience presents a barbecue destination with a delicious menu featuring premium beef and everything fresh for the best flavor and tenderness. For the menu and/or reservations, visit www.shokalbi.com. Also, make reservations by calling (331) 249-6684. Find plenty of convenient free parking right outside SHO.

Sunday

11:30AM to 9PM at Mesón Sabika – 1025 Aurora Ave. Naperville, IL 60540

Find a choice in dining rooms and private spaces at Mesón Sabika to sample Spanish tapas and delicious sangria for lunch and dinner every day. Located just west of downtown Naperville at 1025 Aurora Avenue, Mesón Sabika has been serving the community since 1990. Built in 1847, the historic mansion with eight air-conditioned dining rooms is set in a beautifully landscaped four-acre estate, providing a welcoming sight with plenty of parking for lunch, dinner, special events, benefits, weddings, meetings and family gatherings throughout the year. Gift Certificates are always available. Mesón Sabika is now accepting reservations for Easter Sunday, too!

See what’s new! Shop & Dine Downtown / Redeem Gift Certificates

No matter the season, find plenty to do throughout downtown Naperville!

Downtown Naperville Gift Cards are valid for use at more than 150-plus downtown shops, spas, restaurants and Hotel Indigo. Designed to celebrate every season, gift cards may be purchased in any amount from $10-$500. Check out the downtown directory for the full listing of establishments accepting gift cards. Note also, Downtown Naperville Gift Cards are available for purchase at the Downtown Naperville Alliance, 131 West Jefferson Avenue, Suite 223, 9AM-3PM Monday thru Friday.

Century Walk Tours Every Day

Enjoy local history through the eyes of artists around the clock during daylight!

The recently published 88-page Naperville Century Walk Public Art Guide to more than 50 locations featuring local stories with public art by renowned artists is now in its second printing. Free copies again are available at the Naperville Municipal Center, Naperville Art League Gallery, Naper Settlement and Hotel Indigo. When you have a colorful copy, keep it handy in your car. Then from time to time, take a self-guided free-winding art tour throughout downtown Naperville in between meals any day— winter, spring, summer or fall!