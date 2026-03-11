Sunshine showcases best of Naperville Riverwalk toward Sindt Woods

Above / Since 1981, the Naperville Riverwalk has provided a natural setting to pause and reflect about this community’s can-do spirit, one step at a time. The former Netzley House is a landmark near the base of the 160-ft. Moser Tower with its 72-bell “Millennium Carillon.” (PN Photo, March 9, 2026)

Moving clocks forward an hour at 2AM Sunday also led to a choice and a chance to walk in the sunshine.

Then Monday, after several months of mostly overcast days and subfreezing temperatures, clear blue skies again appeared for the second day in a row! And midday the temperature was 68 degrees, a perfect time to put a little spring in our step and hightail it to the Naperville Riverwalk, our city’s natural treasure from Hillside Road to Jefferson Avenue.

Monday we started our one-hour trek with a view of the quarry from Eagle Street, right across from the parking deck at the Naperville Municipal Center, and began taking timely pictures for this gallery of photos. In the distance Rotary Hill and Moser Tower dominate the background. Up front, the fishing pier near the Gregory Gazebo as well as the Jaycees Marina in the Riverwalk Quarry again will be popular destinations all summer.

Head north toward the Eagle Street Bridge. After noting the pioneer families who helped settle this farming community in the 19th and 20th centuries, look across the DuPage River to see what’s developed around the iconic red Landforms sculpture since March 2025. Then head west up Rotary Hill and down toward the Netzley quarry where the iconic Moser Tower with its 72-bell carillon stands 16 stories tall.

Considering that spring is just around the bend, flowers that bloom as winter wraps up always are a surprising sight. Be sure to look for their tiny buds and blankets of bluebells coming soon on either side of the brick path heading west.

Then venture over the footbridge and follow the winding path beyond Centennial Park, the Jaycees Playground and Grand Pavilion. Just off the Riverwalk serpentine brick path, find Sindt Woods, one of many outdoor spaces where faithful Riverwalkers find flowers blossoming in cold weather. And the recently added new brick path takes folks through the woods and around the pond that attracts ducks, turtles, deer, coyotes and other native wildlife as the season changes.

Resembling a yellow buttercup in color, perennial Winter Aconite (Eranthis) returns annually in the woodland habitats along the Riverwalk, spreading out under the trees. The cheerful yellow buds thrive on sun, opening fully only when the sun shines.

Dainty, delicate and dangling, snowdrops (Galanthus) again are basking in the sunshine with their white bell-like blooms.

Morning walks among nature are best when filled with sunshine. And, of course, let waterfowl and all wildlife be wild by never feeding them breadcrumbs or other human snacks. Ducks and geese are capable of finding nutritious food naturally.

From the Main Street Bridge all along the DuPage River to the Jefferson Avenue Bridge, consider the risk-taking character of citizens in Naperville, Illinois, in the United States of America. Their can-do volunteer spirit is showcased in the heart of downtown Naperville.

Being green for St. Patrick is planned this week in downtown, too!

For 2026, this Sat., March 14, Rotary Sunrise St. Paddy’s Day 5K returns at 8AM, starting from Centennial Beach, located at 500 Jackson Avenue, just west of downtown Naperville. Register between 7 and 7:45AM. Find parking early!

Then along Mill Street, the West Suburban Irish St. Patrick’s Day Parade steps off at 10AM where memories from the event dating back to 1993 will be celebrated.

Many Downtown Naperville restaurants will be open and Quigley’s Irish Pub will be ready to serve fish and chips as well as its famous fish tacos, mindful that all menu items go well with a cold beverage. Without reservations, Quigley’s opens at 10AM on Sat., March 14, and on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17. Food and beverage service begins at 11AM. Sláinte!

Come on downtown and discover all that’s new for spring!

Stay tuned for weather and weekend updates. After a brief early morning sunny start on Tuesday, clouds again rolled in again, followed by storm warnings. Be safe.